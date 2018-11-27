McFARLAND
Kristen Lippens has seen unselfishness and solid communication from her Whitewater girls basketball team.
Junior Cassidy Laue feels like the Whippets have read each other well enough to show off their basketball IQ.
All of those terms are typically reserved for successful basketball teams. And so far in the young season, the vocabulary has matched the results.
Laue scored a career-high 19 points and Abby Grosinske added 18 as Whitewater beat host McFarland 53-43 on Tuesday night to remain tied atop the Rock Valley Conference standings.
“We really work well together, and everyone understands basketball,” said Laue, who scored 14 of her points during a critical first half in which the Whippets built their double-digit lead. “We have confidence, because we’re always keeping each other’s heads up and staying positive.”
That was certainly the case during a first half when the Whippets (3-1 overall, 3-0 RVC) were plagued by foul trouble.
Starting point guard Kacie Carollo picked up three fouls in the opening nine minutes. And Grosinske, who had 13 points of her own in the first half, was whistled for her third with 6:19 remaining before halftime.
But the Whippets had already built a 10-point lead by that time and sustained that edge, leading 31-21 at the break after Laue hit a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws in the final minutes.
“I think they just naturally (spread the ball around) and are unselfish,” said Lippens, who is in her first season as Whippets head coach. “They all just play smart and find the open player. I’m really proud of them.”
Laue, Grosinske and Carollo—who scored eight of her 10 points after halftime—are all averaging double figures scoring. They’ve each scored in double digits in three of the team’s first four games.
“Everyone just steps up when we need it,” Laue said. “When you can’t put the shot in yourself, you can always count on others. It’s really nice.”
Whitewater built its lead to 15 with 12:15 remaining in the game, but McFarland whittled it to six, 45-39, with 5:55 left thanks to an 11-2 run.
The Spartans had chances to get even closer but saw a 3-pointer bounce in and out, followed by three missed free throws.
The Whippets then scored the next six points—two on a Grosinske drive and four from Carollo—to regain the cushion.
Whitewater remains tied with East Troy at 3-0, one game ahead of Big Foot and Beloit Turner.
The Whippets host Edgerton on Friday.
WHITEWATER 53, McFARLAND 43
Whitewater (53)—Skindingsrud 0-2-2, Grosinske 8-1-18, Carollo 3-4-10, Laue 6-5-19, Schumacher 1-2-4. Totals: 18-14-53.
McFarland (43)—Taylor 1-0-2, DeMuth 2-1-5, East 6-2-15, Lonigro 2-0-6, Gilbertson 1-4-6, Hildebrandt 3-0-7, Butler 1-0-2. Totals: 16-7-43.
Whitewater 31 22—53
McFarland 21 22—43
3-point goals—Whitewater 3 (Laue 2, Grosinske), McFarland 4 (Lonigro 2, East, Hildebrandt. Free throws missed—Whitewater 10, McFarland 7. Total fouls—Whitewater 16, McFarland 20. Fouled out—Henneman, DeMuth.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse