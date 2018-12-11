ELKHORN
As the minutes ticked by and shots refused to fall Tuesday night, Ashlyn Welch and her teammates implored each other to stay together defensively.
Stick with the defense that helped build multiple 16-point leads in the first half, the Lake Geneva Badger girls basketball team hoped, and perhaps it might help weather a 16-minute scoring drought.
In the end, that defense was indeed enough.
The Badgers made just two baskets in the second half but never relinquished their lead in a 44-39 Southern Lakes Conference win over Elkhorn.
The victory that dealt host Elkhorn its first loss of the season.
“We were just trying to keep a positive mentality and trying to keep our defense up, because we know that’s one thing that we can control,” said Welch, a sophomore guard who scored 10 points. “We can’t really control whether our shots are going in or not.
“We had a good enough first half that it helped us tonight.”
Badger (5-3 overall, 2-1 SLC) led by as many as 16 points in the first half and was up 15 at the halftime break. Senior LuAnnabelle Wieseman buried a short shot on the first attempt of the second half to put the Badgers up 38-21.
Then they didn’t score again until there was just over a minute remaining in the game. That span saw Badger miss 26 consecutive field goal attempts, clang four free-throw attempts and suffer nine turnovers.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever been part of a game like that,” Badger coach David Jooss said. “I was looking at the kind of shots we were getting, and they were good ones. They just didn’t go in.
“But something we’ve grown at in the last two weeks is when we don’t have it going offensively, we’re still playing good defense. Early in the season, we didn’t do that.”
The Elks (6-1, 2-1) cut their deficit to six points, 38-32, with 10 minutes remaining. That score stood for more than five full minutes.
Elkhorn then got back-to-back inside buckets to cut it to 38-36 with 3:56 left.
Badger’s offense continued to struggle, but the team forced three straight turnovers and a missed shot to make sure Elkhorn never tied the game or took the lead.
“We just dug ourselves too deep a hole in that first half,” Elks head coach Jeff Brown said. “We talked at half about how we could not get all 15 points back in one shot, so we had to try to do it in four-minute segments. And we did that until the very end, when they finally made a shot.”
Badgers junior Camryn Johnston made her only bucket of the game, a short jumper, with 1:16 remaining, and Badger made enough free throws down the stretch to hang on.
“We still defended and still rebounded, and that really helped us today,” Jooss said.
It was that defense that helped build Badger’s insurmountable lead. The half-court-trap 2-3 zone forced Elkhorn into 22 first-half turnovers.
“We hadn’t really seen a trap like that, and we got a little bit scared of it,” said Brown, whose team was led by Madison Ivey’s 12 points.
Offensively, the Badgers made all four of their 3-pointers in the first half, and senior forward Jada Moss had all 11 of her points prior to halftime before leaving midway through the second half with an injury.
“In the past couple games, we had come out in the second half better than the first,” Welch said. “This was the opposite, and we were like, ‘Woah.’
“But this is a good conference win for us.”
Badger plays at Burlington on Friday, when Elkhorn hosts first-place Waterford.
BADGER 44, ELKHORN 39
Badger (44)—Todd 1-2-5, Welch 1-7-10, Sproul 0-1-1, Johnson 1-0-2, Wieseman 3-0-6, Kerns 1-1-3, Beyer 2-0-6, Moss 4-3-11. Totals: 13-14-44.
Elkhorn (39)—Rand 1-1-3, D. Ivey 2-0-4, Remington 2-1-6, Christensen 2-2-6, Ehrhardt 3-0-6, Grochowski 0-2-2, M. Ivey 6-0-12. Totals: 16-6-39.
Lake Geneva Badger 36 8—44
Elkhorn 21 18—39
3-point goals—Badger 4 (Beyer 2, Todd, Welch), Elkhorn 1 (Remington). Free throws missed—Badger 16, Elkhorn 9. Total fouls—Badger 22, Elkhorn 22. Fouled out—Ehrhardt.
