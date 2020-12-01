JANESVILLE
Janesville Parker's girls basketball team had a few numbers working against it Tuesday night.
The Vikings were playing their season-opening game against a Lake Country Lutheran team with a pair of games already under its belt.
And Parker had just six healthy and eligible varsity players in uniform.
The Lightning took full advantage, scoring the first eight points and never looking back in a 50-26 nonconference game at the Parker gym.
"It's their third game and they had a scrimmage, and it's our first game. And it really looked like our first game," Hartwig said. "We clearly missed our two (players) that couldn't play, because they have some experience out there."
Parker lists just nine players on its varsity roster, and one is out long-term with an injury. Hartwig said she hopes to have one or two missing players back "in the next couple of games."
Until then, the Vikings have been doing plenty of conditioning to prepare for playing extensive minutes--and in masks due to COVID-19 protocols.
"A lot of kids are going to get a lot of minutes," Hartwig said. "They get a lot of opportunities. They work really hard in practice. And our conditioning seemed to be pretty good. We'll get better."
Indeed, fatigue did not appear to be the issue Tuesday as much as Lake Country Lutheran's solid start. Junior Sophia Bachmann made three first-half 3-pointers, and junior Rieley Mueller scored eight of her game-high 14 points in a first half where the Lightning quickly went up double digits.
Hartwig said she saw her team improve defensively and communicating as the game wore on, though the Vikings' offense never found its footing and the team gave up too many second-chance opportunities.
Junior Alyssa Ayers had eight points to lead Parker, which saw its nonconference-only season delayed by a week at the start. Tuesday's game marked the first high school sports event at Parker in roughly nine months.
"It was great to be able to play a game, great to have the girls out on the court, nice to be able to play at home," Hartwig said. "And now we have to have short memories, because we play again Thursday at Mukwonago."
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 50, PARKER 26
Lake Country Lutheran (50)--Mueller 5-1-14, Cleary 2-0-4, S. Bachmann 3-0-9, Wangerin 1-0-2, Brophy 4-3-12, Reiner 2-1-5, Hirt 1-2-4. Totals: 19-7-50.
Parker (26)--Rosga 1-4-6, Ayers 3-1-8, Simmons 1-0-2, Luek 2-0-5, Green 1-0-2, Miller 1-1-3. Totals: 9-6-26.
Lake Country Lutheran;26;24--50
Janesville Parker;15;11--26
3-point goals--LCL 5 (Bachmann 3, Mueller, Brophy), JP 2 (Ayers, Luek). Free throws missed--LCL 4, JP 7. Total fouls--LCL 13, JP 11.