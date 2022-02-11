La Follette races past Craig; Huml surpasses 1,000 career points Gazette staff Feb 11, 2022 Feb 11, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Huml SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Big Eight Conference title hopes went up in smoke Friday night for Janesville Craig's girls basketball team.Madison La Follette raced out to a 16-point halftime lead and coasted to a 91-72 win.Craig (15-7, 12-4) is now two games back of Sun Prairie (14-2) with two games left. The Cardinals play Madison West (1-14) Saturday.The Cougars fell behind early and could not get the deficit under double digits the second half."It was a very physical game, and that's not our style," Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. "That's how La Follette likes to play, and we had no answer for it tonight."But you've got to give them credit, too. "They're a very good team and are going to be a very tough out in the tournament."Craig got a game-high 28 points from Ellie Magestro-Kennedy and 18 from Kate Huml, but the Cougars could not keep up with the athleticism and size of the Lancers.Huml's 18 points put her over the 1,000-point mark for her career. She joins Claudia Feieras, Al Hughes and Delaney Schoenenberger as the only players in program history to accomplish the feat."It couldn't happen to a better kid," Storbakken said of Huml. "And I know it doesn't mean much to her right now because we lost the game and she's so competitive, but it will down the road."Craig plays at Madison East on Thursday.LA FOLLETTE 91, CRAIG 72Craig (72)--Campbell 0-1-1; Huml 6-3-18; Magestro-Kennedy 10-3-28; Bertocchi 2-0-4; McBride 3-1-7; Nicholson 6-0-14.La Follette (91)--Caldwell 1-0-3; West 10-1-22; Green 4-2-14; Geske 0-1-1; Simmjons 1-0-2; Pruit 6-8-20; Hayes 1-1-3; Olson 0-2-2; Smith 9-2-22Halftime--La Follette 43, Craig 27. Three-point goals--Craig 10 (Magestro-Kennedy 5, Huml 3, Nicholson 2), La Follette 8 (Green 4, Smith 2, West 1, Caldwell). Free throws missed--Craig 6, La Follette 8. Total fouls--Craig 17, LA Follette. Fouled out--Nicholsonphysical and not our game; it's their game; predtty good; first possession six offensive rebounds a lot of loose balls; second chances;kKate Huml better kid; she only four; Claudia Hughes ZSchoenen Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Craig Girls Basketball Kate Huml Social_feed Kerry Storbakken Recommended for you Trending Now Police: 5 people robbed Janesville Walgreen's of cash, drugs at gunpoint Former president of Rock County Rifle and Pistol Club charged in shooting incident City of Janesville seeking grant for a south-side grocery store Janesville police, retailers trying to address thefts Janesville metal band cracks Billboard's Top 40 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form