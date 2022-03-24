This is the best we've seen Kamorea "KK" Arnold.
The Germantown standout finished her junior season with career highs in scoring (24.8 points per game), rebounds (7.8 per game), assists (7.2 per game), steals (4.4 per game) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.68-to-1). She also shot 33.1% from 3-point range, her best season from long range.
The continued growth of her game—as well as the leadership she provided for a young team that reached a WIAA Division 1 sectional final—helped to make Arnold the unanimous choice for player of the year on The Associated Press all-state girls basketball team.
This marks the second straight season that Arnold—who has made an early commitment to UConn—won the honor unanimously.
Three other players were nominated for the award: Appleton East 5-11 senior Emily La Chapell, Kettle Moraine 5-10 junior Grace Grocholski and Hortonville 5-6 senior Kamy Peppler. All three joined Arnold on the all-state first team along with Abbie Aalsma, a 5-foot-9 senior from Waupun.
The statistic of Arnold's that should worry opponents most is her continued improvement from 3-point range. It forced opposing coaches to throw out their usual game play on Arnold, which called for letting her shoot from outside rather than driving through the lane and breaking down the defense.
"Definitely my junior year, my shooting was better," she said. "(Defenses were) coming out and respecting my jump shot."
"I come out with the same approach every year," she added later. "I try to improve on areas I need to improve on."
One of her top performances of the season came in the sectional semifinal when the Warhawks rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half to beat Kaukauna, 90-87. Arnold totaled a season-high 39 points to go along with 10 assists, seven rebounds and seven steals.
The game finished in typical KK fashion.
"We were down one and the last two shots were her passing to a sophomore and freshman for shots," Germantown coach Matt Stuve said. "That speaks to who she is. She had scored 39 points. We were down by one in the final minute of a sectional semifinal game and she understands the right play was to get those kids the ball. That is what KK does. She is so good at identifying the right basketball play and making it."
Sophomore Teagan Mallegni of McFarland and the Rock Valley Conference made the third team.
On the high honorable mention list (those who received at least two votes), Demetria Prewitt of Madison La Follette represented the Eight Conference and Gabby Wilke of Beaver Dam represented the Badger East.
Representing the Big Eight on the honorable mention list were senior Kate Huml of Janesville Craig, junior Avree Antony of Sun Prairie and junior Megan Murphy of Verona. Senior Avery Poole of Monona Grove represented the Badger East and junior Ayianna Johnson of Jefferson represented the Rock Valley.
Coach of the year
Winning state championships isn't easy, but Green Bay Notre Dame girls basketball coach Sara Rohde sometimes makes it look that way.
After leading the Tritons to four WIAA Division 2 titles in her 11 seasons—the most recent a 68-54 win over Pewaukee on March 12—Rohde was named The AP’s state coach of the year for girls basketball for the second time. Her other honor came in 2013.
Notre Dame (29-1) won its last 28 games, outscored opponents by an average of 34.6 points and won their six postseason games by an average of 30.6 points.
Rohde has a career record of 230-62.
Seven other coaches were nominated for the honor: Waupun's Tim Aalsma, Randolph's Chad Kaufman, Mineral Point's Michael Keyes, Kettle Moraine's Todd Hansen, Menomonie's Storm Harmon and Brookfield East's Tyler Saxton.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
2021-22 ALL-STATE TEAM
Player of the Year—Kamorea “KK” Arnold, 5-10, jr., Germantown.
Coach of the Year—Sara Rohde, Green Bay Notre Dame.
FIRST TEAM
Kamorea “KK” Arnold, 5-10, jr., Germantown (unanimous); Abbie Aalsma, 5-9, sr., Waupun; Grace Grocholski, 5-10, jr., Wales Kettle Moraine; Emily La Chapell, 5-11, sr., Appleton East; Kamy Peppler, 5-6, sr., Hortonville.
SECOND TEAM
Macy Donarski, 5-8, jr., La Crosse Aquinas; Lily Krahn, 5-10, sr., Prairie du Chien; Jordan Meulemans, 6-0, sr., De Pere; Mahra Wieman, 5-10, sr., Reedsburg; Allie Ziebell, 5-11, so., Neenah.
THIRD TEAM
Jasonya “J.J.” Barnes, 5-8, fr., Racine Prairie; Alaina Harper, 6-3, sr., Hartland Arrowhead; Nakiyah Hurst, 6-0, sr., Milwaukee Science; Teagan Mallegni, 6-0, so., McFarland; Jacy Weisbrod, 6-0, sr., jr., La Crosse Aquinas.
FOURTH TEAM
Jorey Buwalda, 5-8, jr., Randolph; Jada Eggebrecht, 5-9, sr., Phillips; Gracie Grzesk, 5-11, so., Green Bay Notre Dame; McKenna Johnson, 5-8, so., Wilmot; Mallory Lindsey, 5-4, sr., Mineral Point.
HIGH HONORABLE MENTION
Sydney Cherney, so., Reedsburg; Ja’Cia Cunningham, sr., Milwaukee Languages; Lyric Johnson, sr., Hortonville; Mya Moore, sr., Milwaukee Pius XI; Sarah Newcomer, sr., Pewaukee; Demetria Prewitt, sr., Madison La Follette; Sophia Rampulla, jr., Union Grove; Reese Rogowski, jr., Wittenberg-Birnamwood; Meghan Schultz, jr., New Berlin West; Lindsey Schadewalt, so., New Glarus; Amy Terrian, fr., Pewaukee; Nevaeh Thomas, jr., Kenosha Bradford; Braelyn Torres, so., Wales Kettle Moraine; Gabby Wilke, so., Beaver Dam.
HONORABLE MENTION
Avree Antony, jr., Sun Prairie; Caitlin Behling, sr., South Milwaukee; Nevaiah Bell-Tenner, sr., Racine Lutheran; Bridee Burks, sr., Lancaster; Trenna Cherney, sr., Reedsburg; Brianna Dahl, sr., Albany; Jazzy Davis, jr., La Crosse Logan; Lauryn Deetz, sr., Chippewa Falls McDonell; Clare Diener, sr., Cedarburg; Trista Fayta, so., Green Bay Notre Dame; MaKenzie Drout, jr., Kimberly; Madison Fitzgibbon, fr., Mequon Homestead; Lexi Freiboth, sr., Mosinee; Emme Golembiewski, sr., Northwood; Lily Hansford, sr., Appleton East; Olivia Hoerl, sr., Chilton.
Kate Huml, sr., Janesville Craig; Sadie Jarmolowicz, jr., Freedom; Ayianna Johnson, jr., Jefferson; Leah Lemke, sr., Wrightstown; Julie Lokker, jr., Greendale Martin Luther; Lindsey Lettner, sr., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau; Grace Lomen, sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Brooke McCune, sr., Osseo-Fairchild; Keona McGee, so., Whitefish Bay Dominican; Emma Mommsen, sr., Menomonie; Emma Moseley, sr., Neillsville; Paris Opelt, so., Neillsville; Tieryn Plasch, jr., Maple Northwestern; Avery Poole, sr., Monona Grove; Brittney Mislivecek, jr., La Crosse Central.
Megan Murphy, jr., Verona; Kayl Petersen, so., Waupun; Annika Pluemer, jr., Brookfield East; Lily Randgaard, sr., Wales Kettle Moraine; Grace Schisel, jr., New Holstein; Grace Schmidt, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Megan Schuman, jr., Brillion; Sidney Scruggs, sr., Milwaukee Riverside; Lindsay Steien, jr., Blair-Taylor; Nora Tucker, sr., Bangor; Addy Verhagen, fr., Sheboygan Lutheran; Blair Watters, sr., Mineral Point; Lexie White, jr., Wausau West; Allison Wokatsch, sr., Marathon.