WAUKESHA
Sometimes you simply have to tip your cap and admit that the better team won.
That was the case Thursday night for Janesville Craig girls basketball coach Kerry Storbakken, who saw his team get dismantled 81-37 by Kettle Moraine in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal at Waukesha South High School.
Top-seeded Kettle Moraine (24-3) will play second-seeded Oak Creek (20-7) in a sectional final Saturday. The winner will head to the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon for a state semifinal on Friday.
Fifth-seeded Craig, which finished the season 19-8, had no answer for the precision in which the Lasers ran their offense and suffocated the Cougars with their 1-2-2 full-court press.
“Every kid can shoot, every kid gets after it defensively, and they’re just a very, very good basketball team,” Storbakken said of Kettle Moraine. “And we knew that coming in.
“Sometimes—and I told the girls this afterward—when a team is shooting lights out like they were tonight, there’s not much you can do about it. And that was the case tonight, especially the first half. Their coach even told me afterward that they haven’t shot the ball that well all season.”
Kettle Moraine finished with 11 3-pointers, including eight in the first half. The Lasers jumped on the Cougars from the opening tip, racing to a 23-4 lead with 11:51 to play in the first half. Another 9-2 run by the Lasers pushed the margin to 39-11 with 5:10 left in the half.
Grace Grocholski was the catalyst for Kettle Moraine, though she had plenty of help. The 5-foot-10 junior, an Arizona State University recruit, posted a game-high 26 points, including 19 in the first half. Lily Randgaard chipped in 21 points and Braelyn Torres added 18.
Kate Huml and Mya Nicholson scored 11 points each to lead Craig, which committed 16 turnovers the first half and 25 for the game.
The Cougars played without starting guard Ellie Magestro-Kennedy, who was forced to miss the game due to a high ankle sprain.
“We’re not going to let this game define our season,” Storbakken said. “We were in the hunt for a Big Eight title until the last week of the season, we won our regional and were one of only 16 teams (in Division 1) still playing tonight.”
KETTLE MORAINE 81, CRAIG 37
Kettle Moraine (81)—Randgaard 8-1-21; Torres 7-1-18; Wallschlaeger 3-0-6; Grocholski 11-0-26; Alvarez 1-0-2; Herra 2-2-6; Schopf 1-0-2. Totals: 33-4-81.
Craig (37)—Campbell 0-1-1; Huml 5-0-11; Pierson 1-0-3; Bertocchi 3-2-8; McBride 1-0-3; Nicholson 2-6-11. Totals: 12-9-37.
Halftime—Kettle Moraine 54, Craig 17. 3-point goals—Kettle Moraine 11 (Grocholski 4, Randgaard 4, Torres 3), Craig 4 (Pierson, Huml, McBride, Nicholson). Free throws missed—Kettle Moraine 2, Craig 13. Total fouls—Kettle Moraine 20, Craig 9.