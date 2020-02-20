A slow start cost the Janesville Parker girls basketball team against one of the state’s best teams Thursday.
Madison Memorial, ranked second in the latest WisSports.net Division 1 coaches poll, built a 19-point lead by halftime and never looked back in a 76-51 Big Eight Conference victory over the visiting Vikings.
“We were tied 11 and then went cold and they hit three 3s,” Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. “We executed much better this game offensively and defensively, but just not good enough yet.”
Leilani Kapinus, a Penn State recruit, scored 25 points to help Memorial improve to 20-1 overall and 16-1 and tied atop the Big Eight with top-ranked Middleton.
Brooke Peters made five of the Spartans’ 10 3-pointers on her way to 15 points.
“We wanted to force them to beat us from the 3-point line, and they stepped up to the challenge,” Hartwig said.
Senior Tina Shelton made three of Parker’s 10 3s on the way to 18 points.
Parker closed out the regular season with a 7-15 overall record and 4-14 mark in the Big Eight (eighth place out of 10 teams).
The Vikings, seeded 14th in the WIAA Division 1 Beloit Memorial Sectional, play a regional semifinal next Friday at third-seeded Waunakee.
MEMORIAL 76, PARKER 51Parker (51)—Rosga 2-2-8, Ayers 1-0-3, Shelton 6-3-18, Forrestal 3-0-8, Booth 2-0-5, Ahrens 1-1-3, Demrow 3-0-6. Totals: 18-6-51.
Memorial (76)—Sparks 1-1-4, Peters 5-0-15, Kapinus 11-3-25, Rauwolf 1-0-3, Brown 1-0-2, Sweet 4-0-10, White Eagle 3-1-8, Garcia 1-0-2, Thorns 3-1-7. Totals: 30-6-76.
Janesville Parker 16 35—51
Madison Memorial 35 41—76
3-point goals—Parker 9 (Shelton 3, Rosga 2, Forrestal 2, Ayers, Booth), Memorial 10 (Peters 5, Sweet 2, White Eagle, Rauwolf, Sparks). Free throws missed—Parker 11, Memorial 10. Total fouls—Parker 10, Memorial 15. Fouled out—Demrow.