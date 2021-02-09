JANESVILLE
Milton High girls basketball coach Stacy Skemp wasn’t sure what to expect from her young basketball team Tuesday night.
Many on the roster were playing in their first postseason game, and on the road, to boot.
Skemp got the answer she was hoping for in the Red Hawks’ 42-35 win in a WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal game.
Milton (3-12) plays at top-seeded Janesville Craig on Thursday night.
Sydney Kanable was the difference for Milton against Parker.
The sophomore, who missed games earlier in the season due to a concussion, scored 21 points. She had 15 points the first half and kept her team in the game. She came in averaging 6.6 points a game.
“Sydney’s very capable of that,” Skemp said of the scoring outburst. “She’s a good basketball player, and now that’s she’s back, she showed tonight how she can play.
“And overall, I thought we stayed together as a team and fought off the early nerves. The second half we moved the ball around much better and we weren’t forcing so many outside shots.”
Parker (3-14) led 23-20 at half but managed only one field goal the second half.
Milton took the lead for good at 27-26 on a Julia Jaecks jumper with 10:25 to play and built on the lead from there. Kanable scored with 6:28 to play that pushed the lead to seven and Parker got no closer than five the rest of the way.
Parker coach Jennah Hartwig felt her team played scared.
“We just played so tight,” Hartwig said. “Outside the first three minutes of the game, we struggled with a lot of things, and I’m not sure why. You can’t play like you’re afraid to lose and your season to be over, especially in the tournament.
“I’m not faulting the effort at all. The girls played hard, but we were just too tight to be able to execute like we needed to. And some nights the ball just doesn’t go in the basket, and tonight was one of those nights.”
Alyssa Ayers led the Vikings with 11 points.
Milton now gets a third crack at Craig. The Cougars won the first two meetings by 29 and 26 points.
“The last time we played them at their place, we were right there with them,” Skemp said. “Then all of a sudden the ball started not going in for us and going in like crazy for them.
“We’re excited. We get to see somebody for the third time and have another shot at them.”
MILTON 42, PARKER 35
Milton (42)—Jaecks 2-2-6; Shaw 1-1-3; Quade 1-2-4; Radke 0-4-4; Ferguson 1-0-2; Kanable 9-1-21; Olson 1-0-2. Totals: 15-10-42
Parker (35)—Rosga 1-7-9; Ayers 1-8-11; Luek 1-3-5; Miller 0-2-2; Demrow-Calvin 3-2-8. Totals: 6-22-35
Milton 20 22 42
Janesville Parker 23 12—35
3-point goals—Milton 2 (Kanable 2), Parker 1 (Ayers). Free throws missed—Milton 11, Parker 11. Total fouls—Milton 22, Parker 19. Fouled out—Quade, Demrow-Calvin