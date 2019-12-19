BELOIT

The normally mild-mannered Kim Ciochon had to conjure up a ghost of Clinton basketball past Thursday night at Turner High School.

Her Cougars simply weren’t giving the effort necessary in a rivalry game. So, Ciochon reached deep into her bag of tricks at intermission with her squad trailing 27-22.

“We gave them a little ‘Whitey’ at halftime,” Ciochon said.

Ciochon was speaking of legendary Clinton girls coach Whitey Gilbertson, who guided the Cougars program with an old-school mentality that did not leave a lot of room for a lack of hustle.

“It was a passion speech,” Ciochon said. “It wasn’t about Xs and Os. We just asked if they were going to play to meet their goals. In the first half, we didn’t do that. Sometimes that’s all they need. They know how to play basketball. We needed to find our energy, and we did a much better job of that in the second half.”

The Cougars used a late basket from Liz Kalk and a fierce defensive stand to overcome the Trojans, 49-48, and improve to 5-1 in Rock Valley Conference play.

Olivia Tinder tied the game with just under two minutes to play. Kalk responded in by banking in a 10-footer in the lane with 57 seconds left, giving the Cougars a 49-47 lead.

Tinder was fouled on her way to the basket and split a pair of free throws. After Clinton missed the front end of a one-and-one with 14 seconds left, the Trojans had a pair of opportunities to hoist game-winning shots.

In neither case were they able to get a shot off. The Cougars forced a jump ball with 2.7 seconds left, then Kalk got her hand in the inbounds pass to ruin any chance of a Trojans victory.

Kalk finished with 18 points to lead the Cougars. Addyson Ciochon added nine, as did sophomore Ellie Teubert.

“You’ve got to give Kalk a lot of credit,” Turner coach Nick Faralli said. “She stepped up and made a lot of big-time plays on both ends of the floor for them. If she hadn’t a couple of long 3s in the first half, we would’ve had a huge lead at halftime. And in the second half, she was all over the place.”

Kalk said the team needed a wake-up call.

“Everybody’s faces were down from the beginning,” Kalk said. “On our team, if we see each other down, we try to pump each other back up. We all looked at each other at halftime and we just said ‘What is going on here?’

"From the way we played, we should have been down 20. Luckily we didn’t put ourselves in that hole. We just decided it was time to play our game, and that’s what we did in the second half.”

Tinder led the Trojans with 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Jennifer Njoo nailed five 3-pointers on the way to a 16-point effort, which included a critical four-point play with 4:16 to play to cut Clinton’s lead to 47-45.

Faralli said Turner (3-3 in RVC play, 4-3 overall) took no solace in a close loss.

“We aren’t satisfied with just being in the game,” Faralli said. “We came out here tonight to win it, but what it hopefully will do is give our kids confidence that we can compete with anybody in our league when we play well. We just have to find a way to get over the hump in these close games.”

CLINTON 49, TURNER 48

Clinton (49)--E. Teubert 4-0-9, F. Teubert 1-0-2, Kalk 8-0-18, Pope 2-3-7, Ciochon 3-3-9, Roehl 2-0-4. Totals: 20-6-49.

Turner (48)--Fitzgerald 2-0-5, Young 2-1-5, Njoo 6-1-16, Tinder 6-4-16, Wilson 2-0-4, Hasse 1-0-2. Totals: 18-6-48.

Clinton;22;27--49

Beloit Turner;27;21--48

3-pointers--Clinton 3 (E. Teubert, Kalk 2); Turner 6 (Njoo 5, Fitzgerald). Free throws missed--Clinton 9, Turner 7. Total fouls--Clinton 18, Turner 17.