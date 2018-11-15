“The juniors are no longer sophomores.”

That is what Delavan-Darien High girls basketball coach Marty Speth said when asked about the Comets’ season-opening 62-24 nonconference victory over visitng West Allis Central on Thursday night.

The Comets are coming off a 2-19 season, but they used three double-figure scorers to roll to their opening victory.

Junior Kailea Timmerman scored 19 points, including 14 in the second half. Freshman McKenna Williams, a 5-foot-10 forward, scored 15 points. Another junior, Jasmin Speth, had 12.

Annyce Peralta finished with nine.

“We think we have four girls who can score in double-figures regularly,” Marty Speth said.

DELAVAN-DARIEN 62, WEST ALLIS CENTRAL 24

West Allis Central (24)—Mui-Wright, 1-2-4; Baker, 3-0-7; Petite, 2-1-5; Trotter, 2-0-5; Potts, 1-0-2; Conway-Hubbard, 0-1-1. Totals: 9-4-24.

Delavan-Darien (62)—Speth, 4-2-12; Timmerman, 8-3-19; Peralta, 4-1-9; Gonzalez, 2-0-4; Anderson, 0-3-3; Williams, 7-1-15. Totals: 25-10-62.

West Allis Central 11 13—24

Delavan-Darien 27 35—62

Three-point goals—Central 2 (Trotter, Baker), Delavan-Darien 2 (Speth 2). Free throws missed—Central 6, Delavan-Darien 5. Total fouls—Central 14, Delavan-Darien 9.

  • Elkhorn 64, Williams Bay 24—
  • The Elks improved to 2-0 on the season by routing the Bulldogs in a nonconference game.

Elkhorn (2-0) raced out to a 39-14 halftime lead.

Braiya Nolan of Williams Bay led all scorers with 16 points.

ELKHORN 64, WILLIAMS BAY 24

Williams Bay (24)—Rabenhorst 3-0-6; Nolan 5-3-16; Olson 1-0-2. Totals: 9-3-24

Elkhorn (64)—Rand 1-0-2; Schneider 1-0-2; DeVries 1-0-2; Jacobs 3-0-6; D. Ivey 1-5-7; Remington 3-0-6; Christensen 5-3-15; Ehrhardt 3-2-8; Grochowski 3-0-6; M. Ivey 3-1-7; Koss 1-0-3. Totals: 25-11-64

Williams Bay 14 10—24

Elkhorn 39 25—64

Three-point goals—Williams Bay 3 (Nolan 3), Elkhorn 3 (Christensen 2, Koss). Free throws missed—Williams Bay 3, Elkhorn 10. Total fouls—Williams Bay 15, Elkhorn 5

