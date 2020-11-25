Chris Jenny had an enjoyable first game as the Edgerton High girls basketball coach Tuesday night.
The Crimson Tide used double-figure scoring from three players in a 62-21 nonconference win over Lomira.
Sylvia Fox led Edgerton with 16 points. Carly Rebman added 14, and Abby Blum added 11 points.
EDGERTON 62, LOMIRA 21
Lomira (21)—Litterick, 1-2-4; Steinman, 1-1-3; Moser, 0-5-5; Nuemann, 1-3-5; Grieger, 2-0-4. Totals: 5-11-21.
Edgerton (62)—Rebman, 7-0-14; Snyder, 0-1-1; Blum, 4-2-11; Schrelau, 1-1-3; Gunderson, 4-0-9; Fox, 6-0-16; Rusch, 4-0-8. Totals: 26-4-62.
Lomira;19;2—21
Edgerton;40;22—62
3-point goals—L 0, E 6 (Fox 4, Blum, Gunderson). Free throws missed—L 12, E 4. Total fouls—L 14, E 20.
- Lake Mills 62, Whitewater 23—Kacie Carollo scored 15 points, but Whitewater High fell in its season opener at Lake Mills on Tuesday night.
LAKE MILLS 62, WHITEWATER 23
Whitewater (23)--Pope, 1-0-2; Kilar, 1-0-2; Carollo, 4-5-15; Juoni, 2-0-4. Totals: 8-5-23.
Lake Mills (62)—Roughen, 4-0-9; A. Wollin, 2-0-6; J. Pitta, 4-4-12; Guerrero, 6-0-12; Burling, 1-0-3; Lemke, 1-0-2; I. Pitta, 3-0-6; Fitzgibbon, 1-0-2; E. Wollin, 1-0-2; Will, 4-0-8. Totals: 27-4-62.
Whitewater; 14;9—23
Lake Mills;26;36—62
3-point goals—W 2 (Carollo 2), LM 4 (Roughen, A. Wollin, Burling). Free throws missed—W 6, LM 9. Total fouls—W 12, LM 14. Fouled out—A. Wollin.
- Union Grove 77, Delavan-Darien 44—Rylee Crull scored 21 points and McKenna Williams added 11 for visiting Delavan-Darien, but the Comets couldn’t keep up with Union Grove’s 17 3-pointers.
UNION GROVE 77, DELAVAN-DARIEN 44
Delavan-Darien (44)—A. Gonzalez, 1-1-4; Ruesch, 2-0-6; Crull, 9-3-21; Williams, 4-3-11; Quartucci, 1-0-2. Totals: 17-7-44.
Union Grove (77)—Calouette, 6-0-14; Berg, 2-0-4; Domagalski, 1-0-2; Spang, 2-0-6; Ludvigsen, 5-0-15; Slattery, 7-3-19; Rampulla, 6-0-14; Pettit, 1-0-3. Totals: 30-3-77.
3-point goals—DD 3 (A. Gonzalez, Ruesch 2), UG 17 (Ludvigsen 5, Slattery 2, Rampulla 2, Calouette 2, Berg 2, Spang 2, Domagalski, Pettit). Free throws missed—DD 7, UG 2. Total fouls—DD 9, UG 17.