Jefferson High's girls basketball team tipped off Rock Valley Conference action Friday night by holding off Clinton.
Riley Madden and Aidyn Messmann scored 18 points each to lead the Eagles to a 61-55 win.
Elli Teubuert had a game-high 24 points for Clinton (1-1), while Jayden Nortier added 20.
JEFFERSON 61, CLINTON 55
Jefferson (61)--Madden 6-2-18; Serdynski 2-0-5; Kaus 0-1-1; Messmann 7-3-18; Johnson 6-1-13; Helmink 2-1-6; Mattke 0-1-1. Totals: 23-9-61
Clinton (55)--Teubert 9-5-24; Mueller 1-0-3; Nortier 7-5-20; Bobolz 0-1-1; Roehl 3-0-7. Totals: 20-11-55
Halftime--Jefferson 32, Clinton 26. Three-point goals--Jefferson 7 (Madden 4, Serdynzki, Messmann, Helmink), Clinton 3 (Roehl, Mueller, Nortier). Free throws missed--Jefferson 11, Clinton 7. Total fouls--Jefferson 12, Clinton 17. Fouled out--Roehl
McFarland 67, Whitewater 23--The host Spartans made 10 3-pointers in the Rock Valley win.
McFarland (1-0) led 37-14 at half.
MCFARLAND 67, WHITEWATER 23
Whitewater (23)--DePorter 1-0-2; Kilar 1-2-4; Navejas 0-1-1; Treder 0-1-1; Grosinske 1-1-4; Gillette 1-0-2; Amundson 2-1-5; Truesdale 2-0-4. Totals: 8-6-23
McFarland (67)--A. Kirch 6-1-16; B. Kirch 6-1-15; Testolin 3-0-7; Smith 1-0-2; Mallegni 10-3-27. Totals: 25-6-67
Halftime--McFarland 37, Whitewater 14. Three-point goals--Whitewater 1 (Grosinske), McFarland 10 (Mallegni 4, A. Kirch 3, B. Kirch 2, Testolin). Free throws missed--Whitewater 6, McFarland 2. Total fouls--Whitewater 7, McFarland 14
Edgerton 61, Evansville 30--The host Crimson Tide got 19 points from Abby Blum and 16 from Sylvia Fox in improving to 2-0 on the season.
Ava Brandenberg had 12 points to lead Evansville (1-1).
EDGERTON 61, EVANSVILLE 30
Evansville (30)--Hazard 2-2-8; Mesling 1-1-3; Wallisch 2-0-5; Hermanson 1-0-2; Brandenberg 4-3-12. Totals: 10-6-30
Edgerton (61)--Blum 7-2-19; Gunderson 3-4-11; Scharlau 1-0-2; Punzel 1-0-3; Fox 6-2-16; Rusch 4-1-11. Totals: 22-9-61
Halftime--Edgerton 34, Evansville 14. Three-point goals--Evansville 4 (Hazard 2, Brandenberg, Wallisch), Edgerton 9 (Blum 3, Fox 2, Rusch 2, Gunderson, Punzel). Free throws missed--Evansville 5, Edgerton 2. Total fouls--Evansville 17, Edgerton 14
In other Rock Valley action Friday night, Brodhead raced past Beloit Turner 56-11. Statistics were not provided for the game.
Parkview 49, Iowa-Grant 35--Cally Burrell and Jenna Olin combined for 39 points to lead the host Vikings to the nonconference win.
Parkview (1-1) led 24-14 at half.
PARKVIEW 49, IOWA-GRANT 35
Iowa-Grant (35)--Jelle 2-1-7; McPhail 1-0-2; Vavriko 2-1-5; Runde 3-4-12; Hawes 2-1-5; Sparls 0-3-3; Stecklein 0-1-1. Totals: 10-11-35
Parkview (49)--Burrell 6-6-20; Crecelius 2-0-5; Mielke 1-0-2; Stark 1-0-2; Olin 6-3-19; Klassy 0-1-1. Totals: 16-10-49
Halftime--Parkview 24, Iowa-Grant 14. Three-point goals--Iowa-Grant 4 (Runde 2, Jelle 2), Parkview 7 (Olin 4, Burrell 2, Crecelius). Free throws missed--Iowa-Grant 4, Parkview 12