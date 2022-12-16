JANESVILLE—Janesville Parker started out slow against Beloit Memorial on Friday but later picked up its pace, earning its second consecutive win.
The Vikings' second-half play carried the team to a 72-63 girls basketball victory, the first time they won two straight conference games since January 2019.
Parker (2-8 overall, 2-7 Big Eight Conference) trailed 36-28 to start the second half, but the Vikings stuck with their game plan and fought back.
“We were just battling back and forth and it was a bucket for bucket/free throw for free throw second half,” Parker coach Ryan Tyrrell said. “In the end, we were the last one with the ball and we iced it out. So it was a really fun and gritty win.”
The team also showed some growth after its first victory of the year against Madison West on Tuesday. In that game, the Vikings took advantage of player mismatches against man-to-man defense. Against the Purple Knights (2-9, 0-9), Parker pounded the ball inside the paint against a zone defense.
“They went into a 2-3 zone, and it made it a little bit more difficult to exploit those (player) mismatches because we had multiple hands in the paint,” Tyrrell said. “As we were trying to pound it in there – which despite all those hands in the paint – we actually did a pretty nice job of still squeezing the ball in there. We were getting some good looks inside.”
For a building program, a comeback victory was huge for Parker. The girls showed their grit and determination against Beloit Memorial.
“It was a blast,” Tyrrell said. “It was one of those where (the girls) dug deep and found it within themselves to grind and get a win. You talk about taking steps in the right direction, and when you can grind out a win, come back from behind at halftime and adapt to hardships through refereeing, it’s huge.”
Kaelyn Minich, meanwhile, led Parker with 19 points and shared ball-handling responsibilities with Paisley Booth, who returned to the Parker lineup after missing a few games with a finger injury. Addison Miller added another 18 points, hit two 3-point shots and was grabbing rebounds throughout the game. Booth scored 11.
Charlie Simmons was also pivotal for Parker in its second victory this season. While she didn’t light up the stat sheet – nine points and one 3-point goal – she made a few key shots for the Vikings in the second half.
“Her shooting came on today,” Tyrrell said. “It's one of those situations where she's not usually a huge scorer. But Charlie Simmons’ play was big (tonight).”
Parker will seek its third straight victory on Tuesday at home against Milton.
JANESVILLE PARKER 72, BELOIT MEMORIAL 63
Parker (72)–Harwick 0-2-2, Brandenburg 3-2-8, Simmons 4-0-9, Riley 1-0-2, Jones 1-0-3, Booth 4-3-11, Miller 7-2-18, Minich 6-6-19. Totals 25-15-72.