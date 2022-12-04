Kylah McCullers of Madison East had her way with Janesville Parker on Friday night.
She scored 27 points for the Purgolders (3-1 overall, 3-1 Big Eight) in their 81-37 win over the Vikings.
Parker (0-5, 0-5) tried to use several different players to slow her down, but McCullers continued to make shots all game long.
“We will continue to have to work on stopping some very good players in this conference that can isolate us,” Parker coach Ryan Tyrrell said. “We cannot guard someone like her as individuals. We are in the process of learning how to play man defense as a team. That is what is necessary in this conference.”
On offense, the Vikings struggled to score inside the paint and missed some open shots on the perimeter. However, there was improvement from the team.
“While the game had a similar outcome as the Sun Prairie East game, this game felt a little bit different,” Tyrrell said. “I thought we moved the ball pretty well on offense and got some really good looks inside. The girls did a nice job of not only looking for inside touches, but using those touches to kick out to open shooters. On the reversals, we were able to make the extra pass to find open shooters as well.”
Paisley Booth played a solid game for Parker, scoring 15 points.
The Vikings will face off against Middleton at home Thursday.
Madison East (81)—Jones 6-9-21, Richardson 5-1-12, Daff 0-1-1, McCullers 9-3-27, Keokanya 1-0-3, Griffin 6-2-17. Totals 27-15-81.
Parker (37)—Brandenburg 1-8-8, Riley 1-2-4, Booth 5-3-15, Ahrens-Egger 2-0-5, Miller 1-2-4, Vincetich 0-1-1. Totals 10-14-37.
Halftime—Madison East 40, Parker 26. 3-point goals—Madison East 5 (Richardson, Keokanya, Griffin 3), Parker 3 (Booth 2, Ahrens-Egger). Missed free throws—Madison East 11, Parker 7. Team fouls—Madison East 20, Parker 20.
