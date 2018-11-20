80224_CITYREG01
Janesville Parker's Julia Hartwig goes up for a shot over Middleton's Josie Lemirande during their WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game in Middleton on Friday, Feb 23.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE

Julia Hartwig wasted no time signing her national letter of intent on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

She had sent a copy of her signed letter to the UW-Green Bay women's basketball program just two minutes after the early signing period began at 7 a.m.

Then she turned to her mother and coach, Jennah Hartwig.

"I go, 'Well, I officially just signed over the next couple years of my life,'" Julia Hartwig said Tuesday during a ceremony at Parker to celebrate her recent signing. "It's exciting. And it's reassuring to know I have this ahead of me. I'm not just graduating and then not knowing what I'm doing."

Hartwig's signing made official a verbal commitment she made to play for the Phoenix last December.

As a junior last year, Hartwig was named first-team all-state in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association and was The Gazette's area player of the year.

She entered the season with 1,188 career points in 69 varsity games over the past three seasons and was the Vikings' leader in points, rebounds, assists and blocks.

Hartwig has missed the first two games of her senior year with a shoulder injury, a situation she said she is taking day by day.

"I've been trying to practice a little bit," she said. "For the most part, it's been feeling better lately. I'm just really hoping to get out there soon."

During Wednesday's ceremony, Hartwig thanked her parents, Jennah and Brian, who have coached her at various levels essentially every season since kindergarten. And she thanked her older sister, Ashley, and younger brother, Matthew, as well as all her teammates and coaches.

Jennah Hartwig said Julia's hard work has paid off.

"She did a lot of work to be a good basketball player before she even got to high school and has put in more work to get better," Jennah said. "I think she's done a nice job of being a leader, being dedicated to basketball and to her teammates."

Julia Hartwig was part of a three-player class for UW-Green Bay, according to a media release. Also signing last week for the Phoenix were Wauwatosa East's Brooklyn Blackburn and Luxemburg-Casco's Cassie Schiltz.

"Everyone has just been so welcoming. It had been a year, almost, since I committed. So it's exciting to know they still want me," Hartwig said. "I'm going to be with solid people on a great team and such a good program just three hours away."

