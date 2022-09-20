Mistie Bass-Boyd travels around the country working with NBA teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks, as a Nike marketing director.
Later this week, the 2002 Janesville Parker High graduate and now Portland, Oregon, resident will return to Wisconsin for reasons other than working with clients such as Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Bass-Boyd will be in Wisconsin Dells on Saturday when she is inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Also in the 2022 induction class is former Janesville Craig High assistant boys coach Tom Neuenschwander.
“It’s a real honor,” Bass-Boyd said. “To be able to say you are in a state hall of fame is huge. Not a whole lot of people can say that.”
Saturday’s WBCA induction ceremony will be at the Glacier Canyon Lodge at the Wilderness Resort. Bass-Boyd will be joined by her husband, Shane, and the couple’s two children: Braven, 5, and Kashel, 2.
Bass-Boyd ranks 46th all-time on the Wisconsin high school girls career scoring list with 1,906 points. She is second on Parker’s career scoring list to Jennah (Burkholder) Hartwig, who graduated in 1993 with 2,033 points. Hartwig—who was inducted into the WBCA Hall of Fame in 2012—is 25th on the state’s list.
Bass-Boyd, a member of the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020, is the only Wisconsin girls high school player to have earned Wisconsin Player of the Year honors three times, which she did as a sophomore, junior and senior.
Parker went 75-3 in those three seasons and capped each with a WIAA state tournament berth.
Her record three Player of the Year awards will never be broken. After she earned her final one, the WBCA decided to limit the honor to seniors.
Call it the “Mistie Rule.”
Bass-Boyd, 38, acknowledged the change puts her in a class by herself.
“I won’t be mad about that,” she said. “They say, ‘Records are meant to be broken’, but not in this case. I will stand forever, which is nice because Arike Ogunbowale came along after me.” Ogunbowale, a 2015 graduate of Divine Savior Holy Angels, ranks 10th on the state career scoring leaderboard with 2,240 points. She went on to star at Notre Dame and then the WNBA.
Bass-Boyd played in two NCAA Final Fours at Duke and then played seven seasons in the WNBA. In 2014, she helped the Phoenix Mercury win the WNBA championship. She is one of only 17 state high school players to reach the WNBA.
Saturday night mainly will be about her high school career, in which she led the Vikings to back-to-back Division 1 championships in 2000 and 2001 to go with Parker’s 1993 state title.
The 2000 squad finished 27-0; the 2001 team, 26-1.
“It was the launching pad for the rest of my career,” she said. “You think about all the games, the championships we won, going undefeated, bringing a whole new kind of buzz to Janesville.
“They had a little bit of it in the early ‘90s, and to be able to come through and do what we did was incredible.”
Now Bass-Boyd is working on her business career. She joined Nike in 2019 and advanced from an assistant product line manager to a product line manager. She developed the company’s first women’s basketball apparel line.
Last October, she was promoted as part of Nike’s basketball sports marketing division to director of team and athlete for the NBA and the company’s Grassroots program.
Bass-Boyd works with the Bucks, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans. She serves more than 40 players who have signed with Nike.
“I make sure they have all the products they need to succeed,” she said. “I help them build their brand with Nike.
“I’m the person behind the scenes,” Bass-Boyd said. “I’m their agent on Nike’s behalf.”
During the NBA offseason, Bass-Boyd tends to future professional talent in the NBA Summer League and in Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League tournaments.
“I’m getting contracts out and signing new individuals,” she said. “I’m definitely back in basketball, but in a different kind of way.
“I’m having a blast.”