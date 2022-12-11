Janesville Parker (0-8 overall, 0-7 Big Eight Conference) wrapped up a stretch of three games in as many days Friday and Saturday. The Vikings lost all three, but coach Ryan Tyrrell said he saw some improvement from his team over the weekend.
On Friday, Parker matched up against Burlington (7-1, 2-1 Southern Lakes Conference) after its loss to Middleton on Thursday. The Vikings led the Demons 27-25 at half but lost 51-33.
“The game started out well,” Tyrrell said. “It was back and forth. We hit a nice run, with some really great ball movement. We were shooting pretty well though the first half. Offensively, we were playing great basketball. Defensively, we needed to secure the driving lanes. We talked about helping in on drives during the halftime break, which the team did a great job of adjusting.”
The team did adjust defensively in the second period but struggled to do so on offense. Burlington switched from a trapping zone defense to a pressuring man attack in the second half. The Vikings struggled with ball movement and couldn’t find open shots. In the second half, they were limited to just six points.
“We struggled to get open on our own,” Tyrrell said. “We tried to make some adjustments off the ball to free up some players, but the damage had really been done. Ultimately, we took a huge step forward and were playing great basketball for 18 minutes. The next 18 looked different.”
Ava Ahrens-Egger led Parker in scoring with 10 points. Unfortunately, the point guard injured her knee in the contest and was unavailable to play against Madison La Follette on Saturday.
On their third straight night of action, the Vikings knew they would have their hands full with the Lancers’ Alayna West, who was leading the Big Eight in scoring entering the game with 37.2 points per contest. Parker did an excellent job, holding her to 19 points, a little more than half her average.
“We give Thor’s hammer to our toughest player of the game,” Tyrrell said. “Harper Brandenburg earned the hammer. She held an almost 40-point scorer in West to 19. Harper had great help. It was great team defense. We clogged every opportunity that West had and made things very difficult for her. The girls executed the defensive game plan flawlessly, and I was very proud of the effort and execution of our game plan.”
Parker once again played well in the first half, forging a 22-22 tie through 18 minutes. But the offense struggled again in the second half, and the Vikings eventually fell behind a talented La Follette roster.
“We made some mistakes down the stretch that gave LaFollette a bit of a run and that was the difference,” Tyrrell said. “I am very proud of the girls and their development. We are getting close.”
Addison Miller and Kaelyn Minich led the Vikings in scoring with 11 points a piece. Minich hit three 3-pointers in the game. Paisley Booth scored nine points.
On Tuesday, Parker will take on Madison West at home, which lost to Janesville Craig 103-46 on Saturday.