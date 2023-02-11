Janesville Parker secured its second win in a row with a 61-55 girls basketball victory over Beloit Memorial on Friday.
After some short-lived trouble on offense early in the game led to a 32-30 halftime deficit, the Vikings found their footing against their Big Eight rival. Four players scored in double figures for Parker (5-17 overall, 5-14 Big Eight).
Addison Miller led the team with 17 points and made eight field goals. Paisley Booth scored 16 points and hit 10 shots from the charity stripe.
Kaelyn Minich added 11 points and freshman Harper Brandenburg chipped in 10.
Again, Miller's presence inside was the focal point of Parker's offense against the Purple Knights (1-19, 0-18).
"Ultimately, we worked inside out," said Parker coach Ryan Tyrrell. "We struggled to hit shots early and got into some foul trouble. We made some adjustments against the zone and zone-press and took a lead in the second half. Overall a great game."
The Vikings will play their final scheduled regular season game at 7:15 p.m. next Saturday on the road at Sun Prairie West, though a postponement from Jan. 28 against Delavan-Darien still had not been rescheduled as of Saturday night.
JANESVILLE PARKER 61, BELOIT MEMORIAL 55
Parker (61)—Brandenburg 3-4-10, Jones 0-2-2, Booth 3-10-16, Eggers-Ahrens 2-0-5, Miller 8-1-17, Minich 5-1-11. Totals 20-18-61.
Beloit (55)—Richardson 1-5-8, Thomas 3-2-8, Tibbets 8-3-23, Alverson 1-0-3, Dubois 3-2-9, King 0-1-1, Ingram 1-0-3. Totals 17-13-55.