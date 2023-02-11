01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Janesville Parker secured its second win in a row with a 61-55 girls basketball victory over Beloit Memorial on Friday.

After some short-lived trouble on offense early in the game led to a 32-30 halftime deficit, the Vikings found their footing against their Big Eight rival. Four players scored in double figures for Parker (5-17 overall, 5-14 Big Eight).

