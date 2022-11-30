Without its starting point guard, Janesville Parker’s girls basketball team dropped another Big Eight Conference game Tuesday night at Parker.
The Vikings (0-4 overall, 0-4 Big Eight) struggled with ball control and scoring points in the absence of Ava Eggers-Ahrens in a 59-33 loss to Sun Prairie East (1-4, 1-3).
In a rebuilding year, Parker took a step back in this matchup after showing steady improvement throughout the beginning of the season. While the loss hurts, it’s a growing pain for the team as they have seen development under coach Ryan Tyrrell.
“There was some notable frustration in the locker room after the game all-around,” Tyrrell said. “The girls knew we could put up a better effort. The coaching staff believes in the girls. We know what the girls are capable of. We have a lot of things to clean up, but the girls are resilient and are working hard at practice and trying to make the adjustments coaches are asking for. This was just a step back on our way forward.”
Freshman forward/guard Harper Brandenburg led the Vikings against the Cardinals with 10 points.
The Vikings’ quest for their first victory continues Friday at Madison East.
SU
N PRAIRIE EAST 59, JANESVILLE PARKER 33
Sun Prairie East (59)—Beindley 5-3-13, Whetten 2-0-6, Pearson 0-2-2, Cleveland 1-0-2, Strey 6-1-13, Packard 1-0-3, Davis 2-1-5, Dixon 5-3-13, Martin 1-0-2. Totals 23-10-59.