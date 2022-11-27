01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Janesville Parker suffered another defeat last Tuesday, but the Vikings had their highest scoring output in a game since January 2021 in a 71-57 decision against Madison Memorial.

On offense, Parker (0-3, 0-3 Big Eight Conference) made an effort to get the ball in the paint, while on defense, head coach Ryan Tyrrell might’ve found a new defensive playmaker.

