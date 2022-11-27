Janesville Parker suffered another defeat last Tuesday, but the Vikings had their highest scoring output in a game since January 2021 in a 71-57 decision against Madison Memorial.
On offense, Parker (0-3, 0-3 Big Eight Conference) made an effort to get the ball in the paint, while on defense, head coach Ryan Tyrrell might’ve found a new defensive playmaker.
“It was pretty tight,” Tyrrell said. “We went on a big run and we really just put the pressure on and we sped them up. We were able to cut it (the deficit) to about six at one point. We were playing really well there for a long stretch, and we were able to get the ball inside several times to get to the line.”
While they converted their shots, the Vikings gave up 34 turnovers but did force 19 of its own.
“Ultimately, it’s a similar story with the turnovers,” Tyrrell said. “We were a little reckless with the ball. It was very different for us, in regards to the aggressiveness that we were playing with. But again, as we’re turning the ball over consistently, we’re giving up a lot of points the other way. We were just kind of being reckless with the ball.”
Limiting turnovers is something Tyrrell has been preaching to his team as soon as the season started. Their turnovers were costly against Madison Memorial (1-4, 1-2), but on the other end of the court, the Vikings had another strong showing.
After successfully slowing down Craig last week a defensive adjustment, the Vikings found a new difference-maker on defense in freshman Harper Brandenburg.
“I have a new Swiss army knife in my freshman, Harper Brandenburg,” Tyrrell said. “She’s a monster. So I’m really excited to throw her at anybody that is going to put up big numbers.”
Tyrrell assigned Brandenburg to guard Memorial’s Avery Blue on Tuesday. Tyrrell’s goal for his player was to keep Blue under 10 points, and while the bo score shows Blue scored 16, Tyrrell was impressed with Brandenburg effort.
“I would say ultimately, she pretty much did her job and kept her to about 10, even though she got 16,” Tyrrell said. “A lot of the defensive effort I can put on Harper with taking the best scorer out of the equation.”
Kaelyn Minich led the way offensively for the Vikings with 16 points of her own. Ava Eggers-Ahrens chipped in 14.
Parker’s next matchup will be against Sun Prairie East at home Tuesday.
MADISON MEMORIAL 71, JANESVILLE PARKER 57
Madison Memorial (71)—N. Jackson 5-0-10, A. Blue 5-2-16, N. Harden 4-0-8, N. Rauwolf 3-2-9, P. Nwachukwu 3-4-10, H. Misna 1-0-2, A. Eubanks 4-0-8, M. Mahone 1-0-2, N. Martin 3-0-6. Totals 29-8-71.
Parker (57)—H. Brandenburg 2-7-11, P. Booth 2-2-6, A. Eggers-Ahrens 5-2-14, A. Miller 4-2-10, K. Minich 6-1-16. Totals 19-14-57.