01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Janesville Parker’s 68-44 girls basketball loss to Sun Prairie East on Tuesday played out in a similar way to the Vikings’ game against Madison Memorial on Saturday.

Parker (2-15 overall, 2-12 Big Eight) fell into a 41-20 hole at halftime. After the break, the team came together and played shot for shot against the Cardinals. The Cardinals won the second half by just a single point, 25-24, but the damage had been done.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you