Janesville Craig split a pair of games last week with a Big Eight Conference victory against Beloit Memorial and a nonconference loss to New Berlin Eisenhower at Kettle Moraine High School in Wales on Saturday.

Against the Purple Knights on Tuesday, the Cougars (4-1, 3-0 Big Eight) kept up their shooting, defense and balanced offense in an 80-53 victory. The Cougars then faced their toughest challenge of their season so far in a 53-42 loss to the Lions, Craig’s first defeat of the season. Eisenhower reached the state tournament in Division 2 in 2021 and was a sectional semifinalist last season.

