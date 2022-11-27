Janesville Craig split a pair of games last week with a Big Eight Conference victory against Beloit Memorial and a nonconference loss to New Berlin Eisenhower at Kettle Moraine High School in Wales on Saturday.
Against the Purple Knights on Tuesday, the Cougars (4-1, 3-0 Big Eight) kept up their shooting, defense and balanced offense in an 80-53 victory. The Cougars then faced their toughest challenge of their season so far in a 53-42 loss to the Lions, Craig’s first defeat of the season. Eisenhower reached the state tournament in Division 2 in 2021 and was a sectional semifinalist last season.
Against Beloit (1-3, 0-3), Craig’s usual stars came to play. Mya Nicholson scored 19 points, Ellie Magestro-Kennedy scored 18 and Liz Pierson scored 17. With four Cougars scoring double-digit points, Craig rode its balanced offense to a 16-0 lead to start the game.
“That was huge on the road,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said of his team’s early lead. “Give Beloit credit, they were scrappy. They shot about as good as they could shoot, and they cut it to 11 points in the second half. We answered the bell, but boy were they scrappy. But getting that cushion and starting really well (was huge).”
Against Eisenhower on Saturday, the Lions came out double teaming Nicholson and Magestro-Kennedy throughout the night, Storbakken said. Despite the game being tied at 23 at halftime, Craig struggled to make shots in the second half, scoring just 19 points.
“We had 23 points at halftime and we ended with 42,” Storbakken said. “Shots just weren’t falling. But that’s a credit to Eisenhower. They made it tough on us, and we knew that was our toughest challenge. When we did get looks, we couldn’t put them down, and they made it tough on us all night.”
With Magestro-Kennedy and Nicholson facing double teams, Storbakken said the loss offered teachable moments to his group.
“It’s early in the season against a really good team, the best team we’ve played so far,” Storbakken said. “We have good teams coming up, but it was nonconference. There’s a lot of teaching that we can take back to practice and get ready for Sun Prairie West.”
With almost a quarter of the regular season played, Craig is feeling good about its 4-1 record.
“It’s a good place to start,” Storbakken said. “(The girls) are obviously a little disappointed after the game, but it was nonconference. Our goal is to compete for that conference championship. So it was a nonconference loss against a good team, and you want those good games to get you better.
“(They’re) a little disappointed with the first loss, but overall, we still got our goals. 4-1 is not bad when you started out 0-3 last year.”