Janesville Craig’s Ellie Magestro-Kennedy and other returning starters hope to win the Big Eight Conference championship after leading the league in scoring last season.

 Anthony Wahl

Janesville Craig’s girls basketball team shot its way to the WIAA sectional semifinals in 2021-22. This season, the Cougars have similar goals—and the roster to achieve them.

Led by coach Kerry Storbakken, Craig finished last season with a 19-8 record and a third-place finish in the Big Eight Conference. The Cougars led the league in scoring, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage.

