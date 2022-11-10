Janesville Craig’s girls basketball team shot its way to the WIAA sectional semifinals in 2021-22. This season, the Cougars have similar goals—and the roster to achieve them.
Led by coach Kerry Storbakken, Craig finished last season with a 19-8 record and a third-place finish in the Big Eight Conference. The Cougars led the league in scoring, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage.
The Cougars used their stellar offense to win a WIAA Division 1 regional title, and even without point guard Ellie Magestro-Kennedy because of an injury, the Cougars reached the sectional semifinals before getting bounced by Kettle Moraine, 81-37.
After their impressive season and with multiple returning starters, including Division I recruit Magestro-Kennedy, Craig is looking to go even farther this season.
“The kids are excited (and) they got a good feeling after last year,” Storbakken said. “(With) the kids (that have) returned, there can be some special things over here on the east side. (There’s) a lot of energy and a lot of excitement. I’m not gonna make any predictions, but we do have expectations that, you know, we want to compete for the Big Eight title.”
That target is more than realistic for Craig even after star senior Kate Huml’s graduation last spring.
Magestro-Kennedy is ready to improve upon her impressive junior campaign. The point guard averaged 18.5 points per game and shot 43% from deep last year. Another starter returning, Mya Nicholson, averaged 14.2 points and 7.4 rebounds.
Two more returning starters are Lily Campbell and Braelynn Bertocchi.
With the experience and talent the Cougars have, the team is in a prime position to compete with Sun Prairie East and Verona, the two teams that finished ahead of Craig in the Big Eight last season. Heading into the season, Craig is prioritizing defense and rebounding in the hopes of adding to its potent offensive ability.
“We’ve been putting an emphasis on the defensive end,” Storbakken said. “We’re going to get after teams. We want to establish a man-to-man and hard-nosed (defense). I think we got the athletes to run the floor, get the rebound and run out.”
The Cougars will begin their path to a conference championship with a pair of conference games next week. After opening their season in a nonconference matchup at Stoughton on Tuesday, Craig will host Madison La Follette next Thursday and cross-town rival Janesville Parker on Nov. 19.
