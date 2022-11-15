Janesville Craig showed what it’s capable of offensively to start its 2022-23 girls basketball campaign Tuesday night.
Ellie Magestro-Kennedy led all scorers with 28 points, and Mya Nicholson added 20 more as the Cougars cruised to a 74-49 nonconference win over Stoughton.
The win represented a measure of revenge for Craig, who fell to the Vikings on a buzzer-beating shot in a nonconference meeting last season. And while the Cougars offense was rolling, their defense was equally as impressive, their coach said.
“Our defense played them on the lane and made them work,” Kerry Storbakken said. “At one point, we were up by over 30. It was a good start on the road and to get the first (win).”
Other standout players for Craig include Braelynn Bertocci who scored seven points and Liz Pierson off the bench who scored six.
The Cougars started their season on the right foot and are looking forward to their first two Big Eight Conference matchups against Madison La Follette on Thursday and crosstown rival Janesville Parker on Saturday.
“They’re feeling really good, but they know it’s only one game,” Storbakken said. “I’m glad we played this early and they get a little hop in their step and they’re ready to play again. The mood is really good.”