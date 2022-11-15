01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Buy Now

Janesville Craig showed what it’s capable of offensively to start its 2022-23 girls basketball campaign Tuesday night.

Ellie Magestro-Kennedy led all scorers with 28 points, and Mya Nicholson added 20 more as the Cougars cruised to a 74-49 nonconference win over Stoughton.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you