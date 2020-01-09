Janesville Craig had no problem putting away host Madison West in a Big Eight Conference girls basketball game Thursday night.

The Cougars built a 40-5 lead by halftime en route to a 70-18 victory in Madison.

Craig improved to 9-3 overall and 6-2 and tied for third place in the Big Eight. West is 1-10 and 0-8.

Craig had 12 3-pointers. Freshman Ellie Magestro-Kennedy and senior Cassie Goswick each had four.

“We shot it well, and they didn’t have a field goal until four minutes into the second half,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “Two girls with four 3s, four players in double figures. When you play those teams, sometimes you wonder, but our girls played very well tonight, and we were able to get everyone some minutes.”

Junior Claudia Fieiras led Craig with 21 points. Magestro-Kennedy and Goswick each had 12, and sophomore Kate Huml finished with 10.

The Cougars play at first-place Madison Memorial on Tuesday night.

CRAIG 70, WEST 18

Craig (70)—Gregg, 0-2-2; Mergener, 1-1-3; Huml, 3-2-10; Magestro-Kennedy, 4-0-12; Elgas, 2-0-4; Fieiras, 6-7-21; Goswick, 4-0-12; McBride, 1-0-2; Dunlavy, 1-0-2; Schrader, 1-0-2. Totals: 22-12-70.

West (18)—Davis, 1-0-2; Mueller, 1-0-2; Sullivan, 1-2-4; Holmes, 1-2-4; Blebert, 1-1-3; Culver, 1-0-2; Hanson, 0-1-1. Totals: 6-6-18.

Janesville Craig 40 30 —70

Madison West 5 13 —18

3-point goals—W 0, C 12 (Huml 2, Magestro-Kennedy 4, Fieiras 2, Goswick 4). Free throws missed—W 3, JC 3. Total fouls—JC 11, W 16.