This time around, the Madison East girls basketball team gave Janesville Craig all it could handle.
After taking a 31-point loss in its first meeting with the Craig girls last month, East used terrific outside shooting to hang with the Cougars from start to finish Thursday night.
But Craig found a way to pull out an 83-73 victory in Big Eight Conference play, as each of the Cougars’ top three scorers broke the 20-point mark.
“They came out and shot the lights out,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said of the Purgolders. “They barely made it to 40 points last month at our place. Tonight they made 14 3-point shots.”
Craig (16-7 overall, 13-4 Big Eight) opened a 48-35 halftime lead, but East (7-13, 5-12) cut the margin to one point with about seven minutes to play.
“But had a nice little run to build it back up to nine and we made our free throws to close it out,” Storbakken said.
Craig made 25 of 31 free throws on the night.
Kate Huml led Craig with 25 points, Ellie Magestro-Kennedy worked around foul trouble to total 23 points, and Mya Nicholson added 20 points for the Cougars.
“It was a good quality win,” Storbakken said. “We won on the road and our kids found a way to win when the other team shot the lights out.”
For East, junior guard Kylah McCullers scored 31 points before fouling out and Gueda Daff and Kearra Jones added 12 points each.
The Cougars close the regular season with a 3 p.m. Saturday game at Beloit Memorial.
CRAIG 83, EAST 73
Craig (83)—Campbell 0-5-5, Huml 8-7-25, Magestro-Kennedy 9-3-23, Bertocchi 3-2-8, McBride 1-0-2, Nicholson 6-7-20. Totals 27-25-83.
East (73)—Ehrlinger 3-2-8, Daff 4-0-12, McCullers 9-5-31, Strigel 2-0-4, Richardson 2-0-6, Jones 4-4-12. Totals 24-11-73.
Halftime—Craig 48, East 35. 3-point goals—Craig 4 (Magestro-Kennedy 2, Huml, Nicholson); East 14 (McCullers 8, Daff 4, Richardson 2). Free throws missed—Craig 6, East 6. Total fouls—Craig 15, East 20. Fouled out—McCullins. Technical foul—Ehrlinger.
La Follette 75, Parker 41—The host Vikings (1-22, 1-17 Big Eight) reached their highest point total of the year on Senior Night, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Lancers (12-6, 11-5).
Alyssa Ayers, one of two seniors on the Parker roster, reached a career-best scoring total with 21 points. The Vikings’ other senior, Emma Lippens, also was honored.
Ava Eggers-Ehrens added 10 points for Parker.
“We played really hard,” Vikings coach Ryan Tyrrell said. “La Follette had big runs at the start of both halves and another one before halftime.”