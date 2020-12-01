Janesville Craig’s girls basketball team came up just short in its season-opening game Tuesday night.
Sophia Rampulla made a free throw with 1.4 seconds left to lift Union Grove to a 51-50 nonconference home win.
The Cougars, who had a double-digit lead early in the game, had a chance to win at the buzzer but a long 3-point attempt was short.
Craig led 33-28 at halftime but went stone cold in the second half.
”We’re a much better shooting team than what we showed tonight,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “The first six minutes we shot it well, but the last 30 we struggled.
”But we got a chance to play tonight, and the girls know it can be taken away at any time. It certainly wasn’t basketball as usual with no opening tip and everybody wearing masks.”
Union Grove (2-0) was coming off a game in which it hit 17 3-pointers in a season-opening win over Delavan-Darien. The Broncos hit four against Craig.
”I thought defensively we did a nice job,” Storbakken said. “We didn’t give them a lot of open looks. They’re a team that’s going to challenge for a Southern Lakes title.
”We just have to shoot it better, and we will. We were happy to be playing and hope to get back at it Friday night.”
Junior Kate Huml led Craig with 16 points, and her three early 3-pointers staked the Cougars to a 9-1 lead. Senior Claudia Fieiras added 12 points and freshman Mya Nicholson had 10.
Craig hosts Madison Edgewood on Friday.
UNION GROVE 51, CRAIG 50
Craig (50)—Campbell 1-0-2; Huml 6-0-16; Magestro-Kennedy 3-1-8; Fieiras 2-8-12; McBride 1-0-2; Nicholson-2-5-10. Totals: 15-14-50
Union Grove (51)—Calouette 1-0-2; Domagalski 2-0-5; May 0-1-1; Spang 1-0-3; Ludvigsen 3-5-11; Slattery 8-1-19; Rampulla 2-3-7; Petitt 1-0-3. Totals: 18-10-51
Janesville Craig;33;17–50
Union Grove;28;23–51
3-point goals—Craig 6 (Huml 4, Magestro-Kennedy, Nicholson), Union Grove 4 (Slattery 2, Petitt, Domagalski). Free throws missed—Craig 10, Union Grove 8.