It was a strange high school girls basketball season locally.

One area team held an opponent without a field goal in the first half of a lopsided win in early January.

That same team was then held without a field goal in the second half of a big loss about a month later.

A different local team failed to score a single point—nada, zero, zilch—in the first half of a game in February.

Yet another area team lost a game during which it had more players foul out than score.

Seven of the 14 teams in our coverage area had winning records this season, though just one made it out of its regional in the postseason.

But it wasn’t all gloomy.

Milton advanced within a game of the state tournament. Parkview stifled its opponents on its way to a first-place finish in the Trailways South Conference. Evansville was in contention to win the Rock Valley until the final weeks of the regular season.

And, of course, there are always talented individuals who made their mark on the local scene.

Evansville’s Paige Banks and Big Foot’s Reagan Courier dueled for the area scoring title, Emily Pierson set 3-point shooting records for Janesville Craig, Parkview’s Taylor Burrell was the player of the year in the Trailways South and Lake Geneva Badger’s Jada Moss and Elkhorn’s Payton Christensen led their teams to strong seasons in the Southern Lakes Conference.

So, here are 25 interesting stats from the 2018-19 high school girls basketball season (based on reported or available numbers):

.459—The combined winning percentage (152-179) of the 14 teams in The Gazette’s coverage area.

4-7—Janesville Craig’s record in games decided by 10 or fewer points. All seven of those losses were by seven or fewer points. Four losses were by three points or fewer. Flip just three of those results, and the Cougars would have finished 14-10 instead of 11-13.

33.2—The percentage of Craig’s offense that came via 3-pointers. The Cougars led the area with 6.2 3s per game.

11.4—The percentage of Evansville’s offense that came via 3-pointers. The Blue Devils tied Edgerton for the fewest 3s per game (2).

17.6—Reagan Courier’s scoring average—the highest mark in the area. The Big Foot junior, who scored 15.4 points per game as a sophomore, became the team’s No. 1 scoring option following the graduation of Courtney Schoenbeck. Courier narrowly edged Banks (17.3 ppg) for the area crown.

34—Points Courier scored against Milton on Feb. 2. It was the highest single-game point total locally this season.

14.1—Kiarra Moe’s scoring average—highest among area freshmen. The Brodhead guard’s emergence helped soften the graduation of Erin Nyhus—the program’s all-time leading scorer.

9 of 12—Emily Pierson’s production from 3-point range in Craig’s loss to Middleton on Feb. 8. Pierson set a school record for 3s in a game and finished with 33 points. She also broke her own program record for most 3s made in a season.

17—Players that scored this season for Janesville Parker—most of any team in the area.

1,194—Career points for Parker senior Julia Hartwig, who suffered a shoulder injury during the preseason and was limited to two games. The 6-foot-2 forward and UW-Green Bay commit was an all-state player as a junior.

4.96—Liz Kalk’s assist-to-turnover ratio this season. The Clinton junior averaged 13.7 points, 5.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 3-pointers per game.

15—Victories for Elkhorn—the program’s highest win total since 2006-07 (19 wins).

6—Consecutive wins for Elkhorn to open the season—the longest streak for any team in the area this season.

1—The number of times Badger’s Jada Moss was held below 10 points. The senior forward led the Badgers at 15.9 points per game, including dropping 32 points in a two-point win over Kettle Moraine on Nov. 27.

53—The margin of victory for Whitewater in its Division 3 regional semifinal win over Saint Thomas More.

Let’s take a few moments to appreciate the postseason run by Milton, which advanced to a sectional final and was the last team playing in the area despite finishing seventh in the difficult Badger South Conference.

15.2—Chloe Buescher’s scoring average, including eight games with at least 20 points. The senior finished her career with 854 points.

65.3—Milton’s free-throw shooting percentage—highest in the area.

3—Regional titles the Red Hawks have won in the last four seasons.

Here's a couple of stats for Parkview, which won its first Trailways South title.

33.9—Points allowed per game by the Vikings—the best mark in the area. Parkview held an opponent under 30 points nine times.

25.3—Points allowed per game in conference play by the Vikings.

13—Victories for Parkview, which posted its first winning season since 2009-10.

And now for some of those weird numbers I alluded to earlier.