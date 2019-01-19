VERONA

Janesville Craig’s girls basketball team brought the chill inside with them Saturday night.

The Cougars made just three baskets in the opening 10 minutes of a Big Eight Conference game at Verona.

The result was a 21-point first-half deficit, and though Craig hung with the Wildcats the rest of the way, the damage had been done in a 72-59 loss.

The Cougars fell to 8-7 overall and 5-7 in league play. Verona is 10-6 and 7-5.

“We couldn’t make anything the first 10 minutes,” Craig head coach Kerry Storbakken said. “I don’t know if it’s the emotion of coming off the Parker game or what the reason was why we didn’t start well.

“The final 26 minutes was pretty good. So we talked about building on the last 26 minutes and now dwelling on the first 10.”

Verona used a 12-0 run to lead 15-2 just over six minutes into the game. The Wildcats pushed their lead to as many as 21 points, 27-6, on a 3-pointer by Rachel Parman.

Freshman standout Aaliyah Smith scored 16 of her game-high 34 points in the first half, and the Wildcats led 33-19 at halftime.

Smith is the Big Eight’s scoring leader and had 39 in a game against Madison Memorial earlier this year.

“We tried zone (defense) and they made a couple 3s,” Storbakken said. “We tried man and they went right by us. It was one of those nights. Seventy-two points is too much.”

The Cougars only got as close as 11 points in the second half. It was 43-32 with just over 12 minutes remaining, but Smith—who was 13 of 18 from the field—answered with a driving bucket at the other end.

Craig sophomore Claudia Fieiras scored a career-high 31 points and drew four charges at the defensive end.

The Cougars return to the court Tuesday at home in a nonconference game against Oconomowoc.

VERONA 72, CRAIG 59

Craig (59)—Gregg 2-0-6, Huml 1-0-2, Pierson 2-1-7, Parkhurst 3-0-6, Elgas 0-3-3, Fieiras 10-8-31, Dunlavy 2-0-4.Totals: 20-12-59.

Verona (72)—Briggs 5-3-14, Kundinger 1-2-4, Smith 13-7-34, Parmaan 3-0-8, Pederson 2-0-4, Rae 4-0-8. Totals: 28-12-72.

Janesville Craig 19 40—59

Verona 33 39—72

3-point goals—Craig 7 (Fieiras 3, Gregg 2, Pierson 2), Verona 4 (Parman 2, Briggs, Smith). Free throws missed—Craig 6, Verona 7. Total fouls—Craig 17, Verona 19. Fouled out—Briggs.