JANESVILLE
The first time Janesville Craig and Lake Geneva Badger's girls basketball teams met this season, the Cougars won in overtime.
Kate Huml made sure extra time wasn't needed in the rematch Saturday.
The junior sharpshooter's 15-foot jump shot as time expired lifted Craig to a 59-57 win on Bob Suter Court.
Craig (10-6) fell behind by 14 points to start the game and trailed by as many as 17 in the first half before rallying in the second half.
Ellie Magestro-Kennedy got hot the final 18 minutes for Craig, scoring 17 of her game-high 25 points, but it was Huml that stole the show.
Tied at 57-57 with 17 seconds left, Craig worked the ball around on the perimeter before a double-teamed Magestro-Kennedy fired a pass to an open Huml with time running down. Huml contemplated taking a 3-pointer for the win, but instead dribbled three times and swished home the game-winner as the horn sounded.
"Coach just lets us play, and whatever we can create for each other to get somebody open," Huml said of the game-winner. "I thought about taking a 3 there, but I was short on them most of the game, so I decided to drive in instead."
Craig was flat to start the game. Badger (12-3) raced out to a 14-0 lead with 12:08 left in the half and eventually built the margin to 25-8 with 7:22 remaining. The Cougars used a 14-7 run to end the half and trailed 32-22.
"I told the girls at halftime, let's try to tie the game up with nine or eight minutes left so it's almost like playing the fourth quarter with the game tied, and I looked up with nine minutes left and it was tied," Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. "Badger's a good team, and we knew that from playing them earlier this season."
Magestro-Kennedy's hot hand in the second half got Craig back in it, and the Cougars took their first lead of the game at 45-44 on two Mya Nicholson free throws with 6:41 to play. Badger eventually regained the lead and led 57-54 with :44 to play, but Magestro-Kennedy buried her third 3-pointer of the half to tie the game at 57-57 with :19 left.
Craig fouled on the ensuing Badger possession, but Ashlyn Welch missed the front end of a bonus with :17 left, setting up Huml's heroics.
Nicholson finished with 16 points for Craig, and Huml added 11.
Welch paced Badger with 18 points.
"All's well that ends well," Storbakken said with a big smile on his face afterward.
"And that shot that Kate hit at the end to win it, she does that all week long in practice. Kate made a play to get open, and Ellie was smart enough to get her the ball."
Craig hosts Waunakee on Tuesday and Verona on Wednesday.
CRAIG 59, BADGER 57
Badger (57)--Todd 2-6-10; Welch 7-3-18; Johnson 1-0-2; Yakubov 4-0-8; Cruz 1-1-3; Fahey 2-3-7; Schulz 3-0-9. Totals: 20-13-57
Craig (59)--Campbell 0-1-1; Huml 4-0-11; Magestro-Kennedy 9-2-25; Fieiras 2-1-6; Nicholson 6-2-16. Totals: 21-6-59
Lake Geneva Badger;32;25--57
Janesville Craig;22;37--59
3-point goals--Badger 4 (Schulz 3, Welch), Craig 11 (Magestro-Kennedy 5, Huml 3, Nicholson 2, Fieiras). Free throws missed--Badger 5, Craig 3. Total fouls--Badger 14, Craig 18