JANESVILLE

Kate Huml spent most of her freshman season as one of the first players off the Janesville Craig bench.

On Tuesday, she showed just how much that experience and her offseason work have paid off.

The Cougars sophomore shot 11-for-17 overall and 5-for-7 from beyond the arc, pouring in 33 points in a 73-61 Big Eight Conference home victory over Madison La Follette on Bob Suter Court.

"I definitely feel like I have more experience," said Huml, who was one point off the program record for points in a game. "That helps a lot. I'm feeling a lot more confident."

It showed early and often against the Lancers (2-3 overall and in the Big Eight). The Cougars (5-2, 4-1) built a double-digit lead in the opening 10 minutes. Huml had 18 of her points, on 7-of-10 shooting and four 3-pointers, in the first half.

"She worked really hard this offseason, and one of her goals was to start," Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. "Once she got the nod (heading into the season), you could just see the confidence."

Huml averaged 3.4 points per game last season. She entered Tuesday's game averaging 9.8 this year and posted a career-high mark of 13 earlier this season against Verona.

Despite being down 11 points at halftime and by double digits deep into the second half, the Lancers refused to go quietly.

They got within six points, 59-53, on two free throws with just over five minutes remaining and cut it to four, 61-57, when senior Bryan Driver drove uncontested for a layup with 4:05 remaining.

Craig went 10 of 12 from the free-throw line in the final five minutes to hang on. Huml delivered the dagger when she stole the ball and drove the length of the court for her final bucket of the night, making it 70-61.

"That steal at the end was big," Storbakken said. "She brought the energy tonight. And we talked to the kids and told them, everybody can do that. We need everyone to bring energy, starting Thursday, because Thursday is going to be tough."

Craig, which hosts Madison East on Thursday night, also got 18 points from junior Claudia Fieiras, who went 8 of 10 from the line.

Megan Lowrey led the Lancers with 24, while Drive added 20 and Malia Green 10.

CRAIG 73, LA FOLLETTE 61

La Follette (61)--Driver 8-2-20, Myhr 1-0-2, Green 3-2-10, Lowrey 9-6-24, Woods 1-1-3, Fair 0-2-2. Totals: 22-13-61.

Craig (73)--Gregg 1-0-2, Huml 11-6-33, Magestro-Kennedy 1-5-8, Elgas 1-2-4, Fieiras 5-8-18, Dunlavy 2-0-6, Alderman 1-0-2. Totals: 22-21-73.

Madison La Follette;27;34--61

Janesville Craig;38;35--73

3-point goals--La Follette 4 (Driver 2, Green 2), Craig 8 (Huml 5, Dunlavy 2, Gregg). Free throws missed--La Follette 5, Craig 7. Total fouls--La Follette 20, Craig 17. Fouled out--Lowrey, Fieiras.