When it came to defending the Janesville Craig girls basketball team this season, the best an opposing coach could do was pick his or her poison.
You could sit in a zone and watch Kate Huml and Ellie Magestro-Kennedy pick you apart from beyond the 3-point line—or play man-to-man and watch the dynamic duo repeatedly slash their way to the basket.
Huml led the Big Eight Conference in scoring and Magestro-Kennedy was third. Both earned all-Big Eight Conference first-team honors, announced this week after a vote of league coaches.
Eight players were named to the first team, led by player of the year Demetria Prewitt of Madison La Follette. Prewitt was also named the co-defensive player of the year along with Marie Outlay of Sun Prairie. Verona’s Angie Murphy was named coach of the year.
Huml, a senior who will play at UW-Oshkosh in the fall, led the Big Eight with 18.8 points per game. She had nine games with 25 points or more, including a 36-point performance against Sun Prairie. She also became the fourth player in program history to top the 1,000-point mark.
“Kate’s a gym rat that loves the game of basketball,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “A lot of times I’ll leave the equipment room open so she can shoot around.
“She leads by her play on the court. Oshkosh is getting a really special player.”
Magestro-Kennedy, a junior and Indiana University-Purdue University- Indianapolis recruit, averaged 18.5 points per game. She has made a team-best 3 3-pointers and finished sixth in Division 1 in 3-point accuracy at 43.2%.
“Ellie is our vocal leader and super competitive,” Storbakken said. “She can beat you so many different ways.
“I can honestly say it was a privilege to coach both Kate and Ellie. They’re not only good players but good kids, too.”
Craig sophomore Mya Nicholson was named to the second team, while Janesville Parker senior guard Alyssa Ayers was honorable mention.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE
2021-22 ALL-CONFERENCE
FIRST TEAM
Demetria Prewitt, sr., PG, Madison La Follette; Ellie Magestro-Kennedy, jr., G, Janesville Craig; Kate Huml, sr., G, Janesville Craig; Avree Antony, jr., W, Sun Prairie; Paige Lambe, jr., P, Verona; Marie Outlay, jr., W, Sun Prairie; Megan Murphy, jr., G, Verona; Audrey Deptula, jr., G, Middleton.
SECOND TEAM
Alayna West, so., F, Madison La Follette; Mya Nicholson, so., G, Janesville Craig; Antionique Auston, jr., G, Sun Prairie; McClain Mahone, sr., G, Madison Memorial; Reagan Briggs, so., G, Verona; Malia Green, sr., G, Madison La Follette; Kylah McCullers, jr., G, Madison East; McKenna Monogue, sr., G, Middleton.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beloit Memorial—Bre’Nazjah Davis, sr., F. Janesville Parker—Alyssa Ayers, sr., PG. Madison East—Kearra Jones, so., W; Ava Ehrlinger, sr., G. Madison Memorial—Emerson Myers, so., G/F; Natalie Rauwolf, sr., G; Lauren Sparks, sr., G/F. Madison West—Kazaray Shanklin, sr., G. Sun Prairie—Rachel Rademacher, sr., G.
Player of the Year—Demetria Prewitt, Madison La Follette.
Coach of the Year—Angie Murphy, Verona.
Defensive Players of the Year—Demetria Prewitt, Madison La Follette; Marie Outlay, Sun Prairie.
Co-champions—Sun Prairie, Verona.