The Janesville Craig girls basketball team served notice Tuesday night.
When the Cougars are at full strength, they have the potential to be one of the top teams in the Big Eight Conference.
Sparked by the season debut of point guard Ellie Magestro-Kennedy and the hot shooting of Kate Huml, Craig buried Madison West 88-34 on Bob Suter Court.
Craig (1-3, 1-1) led 54-17 at half behind 20 points from Huml and looked like a different team than the one that had started the season 0-3.
“We talked last night after practice about coming out here tonight like an 0-3 team should, and that’s hungry for a win,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “And the kids did just that. You can tell we’re a different team when we have Ellie, Kate and Mya (Nicholson) on the court at the same time—something we didn’t have the first three games.”
Craig raced to a 20-0 lead and never looked back. The final nine minutes were played with a running clock thanks to the Cougars’ 40-point lead.
Huml, who missed the first two games, hit four 3-pointers the first half and added another in the second half.
The junior and IUPUI recruit Magestro-Kennedy, finished with 21 points, while the sophomore Nicholson added 16.
Storbakken cleared his bench with 10 minutes left to play and the Cougars leading 74-25.
With a win under their belt now and a full roster at his disposal, Storbakken is looking forward to Friday night’s Big Eight tussle with Big Eight preseason favorite Verona.
“If we can go up there and play like we did tonight, I like our chances,” Storbakken said. “It will be a battle like it always is, but I’m just happy that we’re back to being healthy and can put the slow start behind us.
“The best thing about this team is the attitude. Everybody has stayed positive, and even tonight, when the starters were on the bench the second half, everybody was up cheering for their teammates.”
CRAIG 88, WEST 34West (34)—Sullivan 3-3-9; Fleming 3-0-9; Shanklin 1-0-3; Moylan 2-2-7; Aman-Lavicky 0-2-2; Engelman 0-1-1; Lewis 1-1-3. Totals 10-9-34.