Kate Huml lifted Janesville Craig’s girls basketball team to an upset of fifth-ranked Sun Prairie on Thursday.
The senior scored a game-high 25 points and made all 10 of her free-throw attempts to lead the Cougars to a 51-41 Big Eight Conference win.
Craig (3-3, 3-1) won its third consecutive game and moved into a second-place tie in the Big Eight with Sun Prairie (3-1) and Madison La Follette (3-1), one game behind front-running Middleton (4-0).
The Cougars trailed 16-15 after a poor shooting performance in the first half but rallied in the second behind Huml and a swarming defense.
“We actually liked where we were at at halftime considering how poorly we shot the ball,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “We were down 16-10, but then made a 5-0 run to end the half.
“(In) the second half the lid came off, the shots started to fall and we made our free throws. Kate was really clutch.”
The Cougars made 20 of 23 free throws and held Sun Prairie to its lowest point total of the season.
Ellie Magestro-Kennedy, in her third game back from an illness, added 11 points for Craig.
“That’s back-to-back big road games that we’ve won,” Storbakken said of winning at Verona and Sun Prairie. “That’s huge, and you could tell how big it was by the excitement the girls showed in the locker room afterward.
“This was a big week for us because we had Sun Prairie tonight and then Parker on Saturday. We came out of here with a big win, and now we have to go to Parker and get one on Saturday.”
Tip-off for Saturday’s crosstown clash is 2:30 p.m. at Parker.