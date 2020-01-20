The sky’s the limit if the Delavan-Darien High girls basketball team continues to improve on its second half Monday night.
Just three days after scoring only four points in the first half of a loss to Elkhorn, the Comets fell behind visiting Whitewater 34-17 in the first half Monday night in a nonconference game.
Then the Comets responded with a 41-point second half to pull out a 58-55 victory over the Whippets.
Coach Marty Speth said his players were incredulous when he informed them they had scored 41 points in the second half.
“It was a nice comeback,” Speth said.
Speth moved some of his players around for the second half, which helped them get better angles on the basket. He said only four or five of the second-half baskets weren’t bank shots.
McKenna Williams led the Comets with 21 points, including 13 in the second half. Emma Gonzalez had all 11 of her points in the second half, and Jasmin Speth had all eight of her points in the decisive half, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Whitewater was hurt by fouls. Five Whippets finished with four fouls, including leading scorer Kacie Carollo, who sat out much of the second half.
“It helped that Carollo was in foul trouble,” Speth said. “A couple of those came defending breakout layups.”
Kailea Timmerman added 13 points in the win.
Abby Grosinske had 13 for the Whippets (5-8).
The Comets improved to 5-9.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 58, WHITEWATER 55
Whitewater (55)—Katzman, 0-1-1; Skindingsrude, 1-0-2; Grosinske, 5-2-13; Carollo, 11-3-28; Kilar, 1-0-2; Laue, 2-2-6; Zimdars, 1-0-2; Juoni, 0-1-1. Totals: 21-9-55.
Delavan-Darien (58)—Speth, 3-0-8; Timmerman, 4-5-13; Crull, 2-1-5; E. Gonzalez, 5-1-11; Williams, 8-5-21. Totals: 22-12-58.
Whitewater 34 21—55
Delavan-Darien 17 41—58
3-point goals—W 3 (Grosinske, Carollo 2), DD 2 (Speth). Free throws missed—W 9, DD 13. Total fouls—W 24, DD 15.
Brodhead 72, Belleville 41—Madisyn Kail scored a game-high 17 points and the visiting Cardinals built a 47-19 lead by halftime of their nonconference win.
Abbie Dix added 15 points and Carissa Purdue 14 as Brodhead improved to 10-4.
BRODHEAD 72, BELLEVILLE 41Brodhead (72)—Purdue 6-2-14, Oliver 3-0-8, Kail 7-0-17, Moe 3-0-7, Dix 7-1-15, McNeece 1-0-2, Umess 0-4-4, Kammerer 1-2-5. Totals: 28-9-72.
Belleville (41)—Foley 5-1-11, Smith 1-0-2, Grefsheim 0-1-1, Stampfl 5-0-10, Caskey 3-1-7, Campbell 3-1-8, Winterburn 0-2-2. Totals: 16-6-41.
Brodhead 47 25—72
Belleville 19 22—41
3-point goals—Brodhead 7 (Kail 3, Oliver 2, Moe, Kammerer), Belleville 1 (Campbell). Free throws missed—Brodhead 10, Belleville 9. Total fouls—Brodhead 19, Belleville 18.
Parkview 58, Wayland Academy 13—Taylor Burrell scored 18 points and Jenna Olin added 16 as the host Vikings improved to 3-9 with a runaway nonconference victory.
They led 37-8 at halftime.
Aryanna Oestreicher had 10 of Wayland’s 13 points.
PARKVIEW 58, WAYLAND 13Wayland (13)—Kehmeyer 0-1-1, Hasiramoto 1-0-2, Oestreicher 5-0-10. Totals: 6-1-13.
Parkview (58)—C. Burrell 3-1-7, T. Burrell 8-2-18, Mielke 2-0-4, Meyers 0-4-4, Kloften 0-1-1, Olin 6-3-16, Saglie 3-2-8. Totals: 22-13-58.
Wayland Academy 8 5—13
Orfordville Parkview 37 21—58
3-point goals—W 0, P 1 (Olin). Free throws missed—W 5, P 9. Total fouls—W 14, P 8.
Rock Valley boys
Edgerton 81, Whitewater 47—The visiting Crimson Tide outscored the Whippets 40-14 after halftime of this Rock Valley Conference game that was played Saturday night.
Ethan Hanson led four Edgerton players in double figures with 18 points.
EDGERTON 81, WHITEWATER 47Edgerton (81)—Hanson 6-3-18, Spang 5-2-12, Rusch 6-1-15, Gullickson 3-0-6, Coombs 3-2-9, Norland 1-2-4, Jenny 3-8-14, P. Fox 1-1-3. Totals: 28-21-81.
Whitewater (47)—Nickels 2-2-6, Martin 5-3-13, Grosinske 5-0-11, Cooper 2-2-6, Zimdars 3-1-8, Brown 1-0-3. Totals: 18-8-47.
Edgerton 41 40—81
Whitewater 33 14—47
3-point goals—Edgerton 6 (Hanson 3, Rusch 2, Coombs), Whitewater 3 (Grosinske, Zimdars, Brown). Free throws missed—Edgerton 4, Whitewater 7. Total fouls—Edgerton 18, Whitewater 20.