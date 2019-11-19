CLINTON

The last thing the Clinton girls basketball team wanted was a repeat of last season’s start.

The veteran Cougars squad remembers well the disappointment of a 1-6 start to the season.

While they began playing to their potential down the stretch, the hole that was dug was far too deep for Clinton to make any noise in the Rock Valley Conference.

On Tuesday night against non-conference opponent Delavan-Darien, the Cougars got off to a hot start, shrugged off a nearly nine-minute second-half scoring drought and dispatched the Comets 43-29 in the season opener.

Clinton led 34-19 at intermission before the teams combined for just 19 second-half points.

After getting a bucket to open the half, the Cougars didn’t score again until senior Liz Kalk drained a 3-pointer with 8:50 to play to increase Clinton’s lead to 39-27. They allowed just two points for the remainder of the game.

Poor shooting (Clinton shot just 24 percent) and turnovers (26) were the Cougars’ main bugaboos.

“We got great shots all night,” Clinton coach Kim Ciochon said. “We just had such a hard time finishing. That’s definitely something we will work harder in practice. At the beginning of the game, we were very up-tempo and pushing the ball. That’s great, but we also were getting a little out of control.

“At halftime, we talked about slowing it down a little, because we were helping out opponent out a little too much. But I think we came out flat in the second half and had trouble getting it going.”

The Cougars experimented with a full-court press at times with mixed results.

“I was really happy with our defense all night,” Ciochon said. “We’ll use our press here and there, depending on the opponent. We played around with it maybe a little more than we should have tonight because wanted to work on it, but it broke down a lot.”

Kalk, a four-year starter, led the Cougars with a typical stat-stuffing evening of work. Despite not shooting the ball well, she finished with 13 points, four blocks, three steals, five rebounds and three assists.

“It was ugly at times,” Kalk said. “But I loved our intensity. Off the bat, we were way more intense than last year. But we missed too many layups, and I think part of it is that we’ve got a few girls that have never played varsity before, so it’s going to take a while to get everyone used to the level of play.”

Delavan-Darien was led by McKenna Willams’ 10 points.

The Cougars will host East Troy Friday night in a Rock Valley Conference opener. Delavan-Darien hosts Kenosha Bradford at 7 p.m. Thursday.

CLINTON 43, DELAVAN-DARIEN 29

Delavan-Darien (29)—Timmerman 3-1-8; Crull 2-1-5; Gonzalez 2-0-4; Ream 1-0-2; Williams 5-0-10. Totals: 13-2-29.

Clinton (43)—E. Teubert 3-1-7; Kalk 4-3-13; Welte 3-0-7; Pope 0-3-3; Ciochon 3-3-9; Roehl 2-0-4. Totals: 15-10-43.

Delavan-Darien 19 10—29

Clinton 34 9—43

3-point goals: DD 1 (Timmerman); Clinton 3 (Kalk 2, Welte). Free throws missed— DD 9, Clinton 14.