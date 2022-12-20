JANESVILLE—Hungry for her team's second win of the season Tuesday night, Holly Morehart took charge for Milton in a nonconference game at Parker High.
The junior guard had 24 points and made herself a defensive pest for the Vikings to lead the Red Hawks to a 67-55 victory.
Parker (2-9 overall, 2-7 Big Eight Conference) built a 13-8 lead to start the game but slowed down as the first half wore on.
The Red Hawks took advantage, slowly climbing back into the contest. A Morehart steal and assist to an open Julia Wolf for an easy transition layup diminished Parker’s lead to 19-15.
Milton’s defense kept creating turnovers against a cold Vikings offense and capitalized on several miscommunications within Parker's defense to grab easy offensive rebounds. Wolf's defense against Parker players in the paint was the crucial as Milton rallied from a deficit in the first half.
"We needed her to not get into foul trouble tonight," Milton coach Stacy Skemp said. "She came through every time she was in a position where she could have gotten a foul on a block attempt, but she just went straight up. That's how we need all of our girls to play defense."
Down four nearing the end of the first half, Morehart decided to go on a run of her own.
She drained a step-back 3-point shot at the top of the key to cut Parker’s lead to one. On the next possession, she drew a foul on a shot and hit both of her free throws. Morehart then scored on a transition layup to give her seven straight points in the game and a Milton lead.
Down by two, Parker's Harper Brandenburg scored on a layup for the Vikings to tie the game. With the ball again, Milton’s Gibsen Krueger drilled a 3-point shot. Parker returned the favor with a made 3-pointer from Charlie Simmons. Her basket led to a 27-27 score entering the second half of the game.
The beginning of the second half was a shot-for-shot battle.
When Brandenburg opened up the half with a put-back layup for Parker, Wolf responded with a lane-splitting layup. When Simmons scored, Wolf hit a midrange field goal. When Kaelyn Minich made a tough layup, Morehart responded with a 3-pointer.
The half continued this way until Milton turned up the pressure on Parker players bringing the ball up the court. Morehart was the driving force, producing several turnovers in the half.
"She is just a phenomenal defender guarding anybody," Skemp said. She always knows what she's got to do. It's to guard the best best offensive player on the other team, whether they're 5-foot-10 or 5-foot-3."
In addition to her defense, she brought her offensive game in the second half, scoring 14 of her game-high 24 after the break.
"We were going strong, and we wanted it," Morehart said. "When things are going the right way, we just build off of it and everyone else kind of built me up. I like the team around me. When someone's happy and hyping someone up, it's easy to connect off of it."
Meanwhile, the Vikings dipped late. Despite excellent effort – especially from Brandenburg driving to the paint – Parker couldn’t consistently stop the Red Hawks’ offense and gave away too many turnovers.
"This one's frustrating because the mistakes that we made in this game were mental mistakes," Parker coach Ryan Tyrrell said. "I feel like our mindset wasn't right this entire game. We had some frustration that was boiling into mistakes, and we can't let our mental focus affect the way that we play."
The Red Hawks built a double-digit lead by crashing into lanes on offense and pulling Vikings defenders away from shooters on the perimeter.
"We were looking to attack tonight," Skemp said. "Nine times out of 10, we got to the lane or it was a kick-out to one of our shooters. Those are the offensive plays we want to get."
In the first half, Parker found success inside on offense, but at the end of the game, the Vikings had difficulty finding easy shots and couldn't adjust to Milton's aggressive defense.
"We hit those first couple passes and look for our inside looks -- whether it's Kaelyn cutting through the lane, Addison (Miller) attacking off the dribble or Harper on the duck-in or on the block," Tyrell said.
"We're getting those looks a lot. But it's when we don't get those initial looks and we have to make two or three passes to get that look again where we're struggling. That's where we're going to take another step, and I trust that's going to happen."
Behind Morehart's 24 points, Wolf scored 16 for the Red Hawks.
Brandenburg led Parker with 21 points while Minich added another 10 for the Vikings.
Milton is scheduled to travel to Clinton on Thursday night for its next game. Parker's next game is on the road at Mineral Point on Tuesday.
MILTON 67, JANESVILLE PARKER 55
Milton (67)–Kilen 3-2-9, Krueger 1-0-3, Olson 1-0-2, Morehart 6-8-24, Wolf 7-0-16, Schuetz 2-0-4, Kojo 2-5-9. Totals 22-15-67.
Parker (55)–Harwick 1-1-3, Brandenburg 10-1-21, Simmons 3-0-7, Riley 1-0-2, Jones 1-0-3, Booth 0-2-2, Miller 3-1-7, Minich 4-1-10. Totals 23-6-55.
Halftime–Tied 27-27. 3-point goals–Milton 8 (Kilen, Krueger, Morehart 4, Wolf 2), Parker 3 (Simmons, Jones, Minich). Missed free throws–Milton 13, Parker 6. Team fouls–Milton 13, Parker 18.