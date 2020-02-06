WHITEWATER
Cassidy Laue and Alyssa Schumacher helped give Whitewater a halftime lead.
Then Kacie Carollo and Abby Grosinske did the rest for the Whippets down the stretch.
Laue and Schumacher combined for 21 first-half points, while Carollo and Grosinske accounted for 20 second-half points as Whitewater defeated McFarland, 61-57, in a Rock Valley Conference girls basketball game Thursday at Whitewater High.
“Really happy that we had four girls in double figures tonight,” Whitewater head coach Kristen Lippens said. “I think that made a huge difference in the outcome of the game.”
Carollo and Laue tied for team-highs with 15 points each.
“I love that four of us were in double figures tonight,” said Grosinske, who scored seven of her 11 points in the second half. “It’s super nice for Kacie and I to not feel like we have to score every time down.”
With the game tied at 9-9, Whitewater (8-9, 8-6) went on the first run of the game with an 11-0 spurt.
Schumacher made two of her three 3-pointers in the first half during the run. Grosinske added a pair of layups, including the one that put the Whippets up 22-9 with 10 minutes, 2 seconds left in the half.
McFarland (7-11, 7-7) scored the next eight points to cut the deficit to five. The Spartans took their first lead of the game with a layup from junior Katie Hildebrandt with just more than two minutes remaining.
Laue scored eight of Whitewater’s last 10 points of the half to help the Whippets take a 33-30 lead into the break.
Carollo, Whitewater’s leading scorer, sat the final 9:20 of the half after she picked up her second foul.
“I’ve been in a lot of foul trouble this year,” Carollo said. “I just wanted to be a good teammate, cheer from the bench. I came out in the second being as aggressive as I could, but I had to be smart.”
Carollo scored seven of the Whippets’ first 14 points of the second half to help give them a 47-40 advantage. Back-to-back 3-pointers from McFarland made it 47-46 and forced a Whippets timeout with 8:10 to play.
That was as close as the Spartans got.
Grosinske made 5 of 6 free-throw attempts in the final minute of the game to help Whitewater close out the game.
Hildebrandt finished with a game-high 18 points for McFarland.
Whitewater will head on the road to take on Brodhead in a conference game Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
WHITEWATER 61, McFARLAND 57
McFarland (57)—Witt 2 2-2 7, Fortune 3 0-0 6, Kirch 2 0-0 5, Lonigro 3 0-0 7, Gilberston 4 0-2 11, Hildebrandt 5 7-8 18, Smith 1 1-2 3. Totals — 20 10-14 57.
Whitewater (61)—Skindingsrude 1 0-0 3, Grosinske 3 5-8, Carollo 4 5-7 15, Laue 5 3-4, Schumacher 5 0-0 12, Zimdars 1 2-2 5. Totals — 19 15-22 61.
McFarland;30;27—57
Whitewater;33;28—61
3-point goals — MF 7 (Witt, Kirch, Lonigro, Gilberston 3, Hildebrandt); W 8 (Skindingsrude, Carollo 2, Laue 2, Schumacher 2, Zimdars). Total fouls— M 16, WW 12.
- Big Foot 46, Edgerton 40—Reagan Courier scored 22 points, including a 9-of-12 performance from the line, to lead the visiting Chiefs past the Crimson Tide.
Big Foot led 22-19 at halftime. The game stayed close until the end.
Abby VandeBogert added 12 points as the Chiefs went to 6-8 in the conference.
Shannon Rusch scored 10 points to lead the Crimson Tide (3-11).
BIG FOOT 46, EDGERTON 40
Big Foot (46)—Peterson, 1-0-2; Courier, 6-9-22; VandeBogert, 6-0-12; V. Larson, 1-0-2; L. Larson, 2-0-5; Tracy, 1-0-3. Totals: 17-9-46.
Edgerton (40)—Rebman, 4-0-8; Danks, 1-0-2; Fox Gunderson, 3-1-8; Schuman, 2-0-4; Fox, 2-3-8; Rusch, 4-1-10. Totals: 16-5-40.
Walworth Big Foot;22;24—46
Edgerton;19;21;40
3-point goals—BF 3 (Courier, L. Larson, Tracy), E 3 (Fox Gunderson, Fox, Rusch). Free throws missed—BF 3, E 7. Total fouls—BF 14, E 14. Fouled out—Rebman.
- Jefferson 36, Clinton 30—Ainsley Howard scored 14 points to help the Eagles upset the host Cougars.
Elli Teubert had 12 points to lead the Cougars, who fell to 10-4 and three games behind first-place Evansville with four conference games to play.
JEFFERSON 36, CLINTON 30
Jefferson (36)—Madden, 1-0-2; Messmann, 1-2; Howard, 4-5-14; Peterson, 1-0-3; Johnson, 1-0-2; Petwerson, 3-0-6; Beck, 3-1-8. Totals: 13-7-36.
Clinton (30)—Teubert, 3-6-12; Kalk, 1-3-6; Welte, 2-0-4; Roehl, 4-0-8. Totals: 10-9-30.
Jefferson;19;17—36
Clinton;9;21—30
3-point goals—J 3 (Howard, Peterson, Beck), C 1 (Kalk). Free throws missed—J 8, C 6. Total fouls—J 17, C 18. Fouled out—Kalk.
- Turner 64, East Troy 21—Sabrina Fitzgerald and Presley Hasse each scored 12 points to lead host Turner past East Troy.
Nine Turner players scored. Jenn Njoo added 10 points in the win.
TURNER 64, EAST TROY 21
East Troy (21)—Pluess, 0-1-1; E. Aleckson, 0-2-2; Cesar, 0-1-1; Scurek, 1-0-2; Nelson, 1-0-3; Donegan, 1-0-2; J. Aleckson, 1-0-3; Golabowski, 1-5-7. Totals: 5-9-21.
Turner (64)—Wilson, 2-0-4; Fitzgerald, 4-4-12; Hesse, 4-0-12; Young, 1-1-3; Windsor, 1-0-2; Adams, 0-2-2; Klossner, 1-0-3; Njoo, 3-1-10; Tinder, 3-1-7; Hasse, 3-0-6; Schildgen, 1-1-3. Totals: 23-10-64.
East Troy;11;10—21
Turner;23;41—64
3-point goals—ET 2 (nelson, J. Aleckson). T 8 (Hesse 4, Klossner, Njoo 3). Free throws missed—ET 9, J 6. Total fouls—ET 18, T 18. Fouled out—Scurek.
Trailaways South
- Parkview 35, Williams Bay 25--Taylor Burrell scored 14 points, and the host Vikings pulled away from a two-point halftime lead.
Burrell had 10 of her points in the decisive second half as Parkview improved to 7-11 overall and 5-5 in the Trailways South.
PARKVIEW 35, WILLIAMS BAY 25
Williams Bay (25)--Higgins 4-0-8, Olson 1-0-3, Smith 5-0-10, Pfeil 2-0-4. Totals: 12-0-25.
Parkview (35)--C. Burrell 2-1-5, T. Burrell 5-4-14, Meyers 0-1-1, Kloften 1-4-6, Olin 2-1-5, Saglie 1-2-4. Totals: 11-13-35.
Williams Bay;10;15--25
Orfordville Parkview;12;23--35
3-point goals--WB 1 (Olson), P 0. Free throws missed--WB 3, P 11. Total fouls--WB 19, P 9.