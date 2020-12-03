A big second half lifted Beloit Turner‘s girls basketball team to victory Thursday night.
The Trojans erased a six-point halftime deficit with a 35-point second half en route to a 53-44 nonconference win over Whitewater.
Turner (1-1) made eight 3-pointers and got a team-high 19 points from Olivia Tinder.
Kacie Carollo, a UW-Whitewater recruit, had a game-high 21 points for Whitewater (0-2).
TURNER 53, WHITEWATER 44Whitewater (44)—Carollo 7-3-21; Navejas 1-2—4; DePorter 2-1-6; Juoni 0-1-1; Truesdale 3-0-8; Linos 2-0-4. Totals: 15-7-44
Turner (53)—Adams 3-2-11; Wilson 0-2-2; Hasse 4-0-12; Klossner 1-1-5; Tinder 8-3-19; Hasse 2-0-4. Totals: 18-8-53
Whitewater 24 20—44
Beloit Turner 18 35—53
3-point goals—Whitewater 7 (Carollo 4, Truesdale 2, DePorter), Turner 8 (Hasse 4, Adams 3, Klossner). Free throws missed—Whitewater 3, Turner 4. Total fouls—Whitewater 11, Turner 15.
Jefferson 45, Edgerton 37—Senior guard Ainsley Howard knocked down six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points to help the host Eagles past the Crimson Tide.
The Crimson Tide (2-1) were coming off a 74-point performance in a win over Beloit Turner.
Kate Fox Gunderson finished with a team-high 11 points for Edgerton.
JEFFERSON 45, EDGERTON 37Edgerton — Rebman 2 3-4 7; Platon 0 0-3 0; Danks 2 0-0 5; Fox Gunderson 4 2-6 11; Johnson 0 1-3 1; Fox 0 3-6 3; Rusch 3 1-3 10. Totals—11 10-25 37.
Jefferson — Madden 1 2-4 5; Messmann 1 4-5 6; Howard 6 2-4 20; S. Peterson 0 1-6 1; Dearborn 0 2-5 2; Helmink 1 2-6 5; J. Peterson 3 0-5 6. Totals—12 13-35 45.
Edgerton 18 19—37
Jefferson 24 21—45
3-point goals—E 5 (Rusch 3, Danks, Fox Gunderson); J 8 (Howard 6, Madden 1, Helmink 1). Total fouls—E 27; J 19. Fouled out—Rebman, Fox; J Johnson.