01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Buy Now

A big second half lifted Beloit Turner‘s girls basketball team to victory Thursday night.

The Trojans erased a six-point halftime deficit with a 35-point second half en route to a 53-44 nonconference win over Whitewater.

Turner (1-1) made eight 3-pointers and got a team-high 19 points from Olivia Tinder.

Kacie Carollo, a UW-Whitewater recruit, had a game-high 21 points for Whitewater (0-2).

TURNER 53, WHITEWATER 44Whitewater (44)—Carollo 7-3-21; Navejas 1-2—4; DePorter 2-1-6; Juoni 0-1-1; Truesdale 3-0-8; Linos 2-0-4. Totals: 15-7-44

Turner (53)—Adams 3-2-11; Wilson 0-2-2; Hasse 4-0-12; Klossner 1-1-5; Tinder 8-3-19; Hasse 2-0-4. Totals: 18-8-53

Whitewater 24 20—44

Beloit Turner 18 35—53

3-point goals—Whitewater 7 (Carollo 4, Truesdale 2, DePorter), Turner 8 (Hasse 4, Adams 3, Klossner). Free throws missed—Whitewater 3, Turner 4. Total fouls—Whitewater 11, Turner 15.

Jefferson 45, Edgerton 37—Senior guard Ainsley Howard knocked down six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points to help the host Eagles past the Crimson Tide.

The Crimson Tide (2-1) were coming off a 74-point performance in a win over Beloit Turner.

Kate Fox Gunderson finished with a team-high 11 points for Edgerton.

JEFFERSON 45, EDGERTON 37Edgerton — Rebman 2 3-4 7; Platon 0 0-3 0; Danks 2 0-0 5; Fox Gunderson 4 2-6 11; Johnson 0 1-3 1; Fox 0 3-6 3; Rusch 3 1-3 10. Totals—11 10-25 37.

Jefferson — Madden 1 2-4 5; Messmann 1 4-5 6; Howard 6 2-4 20; S. Peterson 0 1-6 1; Dearborn 0 2-5 2; Helmink 1 2-6 5; J. Peterson 3 0-5 6. Totals—12 13-35 45.

Edgerton 18 19—37

Jefferson 24 21—45

3-point goals—E 5 (Rusch 3, Danks, Fox Gunderson); J 8 (Howard 6, Madden 1, Helmink 1). Total fouls—E 27; J 19. Fouled out—Rebman, Fox; J Johnson.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags