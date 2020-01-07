Haley Remington scored 26 points Tuesday night, and she helped lead the Elkhorn girls basketball team right back into the thick of the Southern Lakes Conference race.

The Elks led by one at halftime but worked their way to the free-throw line often and left Wilmot with a 56-47 SLC victory.

Elkhorn is now 6-4 overall and 2-3 in the Southern Lakes, where five of the eight teams are either 3-2 or 2-3.

The Elks were just 16 of 27 from the line, but Wilmot only got to the stripe 11 times, making 7.

Remington was 9 of 12 from the stripe. Hannah Koss was 5 of 6 on her way to adding 10 points.

Delaney Brown had 15 for the Panthers.

Elkhorn hosts Burlington at 7 p.m. Friday.

ELKHORN 56, WILMOT 47Elkhorn (56)—Remington 8-9-26, D. Ivey 3-1-7, Grochowski 2-0-4, M. Ivey 4-1-9, Koss 2-5-10. Totals: 19-16-56.

Wilmot (47)—Hickey 1-0-2, Johnson 1-1-3, Parisi 2-1-5, Leber 1-0-2, Christiansen 1-0-2, Ketterhagen 5-2-12, Edmonds 1-0-3, Pittman 1-0-3, Brown 6-3-15. Totals: 19-7-47.

Elkhorn 26 30—56

Wilmot 25 22—47

3-point goals—E 2 (Remington, Koss), W 2 (Edmonds, Pittman). Free throws missed—E 11, W 4. Total fouls—E 13, W 23.

Wilmot 49, Delavan-Darien 48—Michelle Frahm made a short jumper with about 3.5 seconds left, and the Panthers snagged a win on the road.

The Comets were just 11 of 21 from the line and suffered from a couple missed free throws in the final minute.

Kailea Timmerman led all scorers with 19 points for the Comets, who fell to 3-8 overall and 1-4 in the SLC. Rylee Crull added a dozen points and McKenna Williams finished with 11.

The Comets play at first-place Union Grove on Friday.

WESTOSHA 49, DELAVAN-DARIEN 48Westosha (49)—Witt 5-3-16, Reynolds 1-4-7, Rynberg 6-1-13, J. Anderson 0-2-2, Spencer 1-0-3, K. Anderson 1-0-2, Frahm 3-0-6. Totals: 17-10-49.

Delavan-Darien (48)—Speth 1-0-2, Timmerman 6-4-19, Peralta 1-0-2, Crull 5-2-12, Gonzalez 1-0-2, Williams 3-5-11. Totals: 17-11-48.

Westosha Central 21 28—49

Delavan-Darien 18 30—48

3-point goals—W 5 (Witt 3, Reynolds, Spencer), DD 3 (Timmerman 3). Free throws missed—W 4, DD 10. Total fouls—W 20, DD 13.

Badger South

Monroe 65, Milton 62—Monroe withstood a 10-0 run by Milton early in the second half to earn a Badger South Conference victory on the Red Hawks’ court.

Milton trailed 33-23 at half but tied the game with that 10-0 run. Monroe was able to build an eight-point lead with two minutes to go and withstood a mild Red Hawks’ rally.

Grace Quade led the Red Hawks with 14 points.

Monroe’s Megan Benzschawel led all scorers with 23 points.

MONROE 65, MILTON 62

Monroe (65)—Benzschawel, 9-5-23; Towne, 0-2-2; Mathiason, 4-0-8; Updike, 2-0-4; Conway, 0-2-2; Jacobson, 1-0-2; Tostrud, 5-7-20; Bunker, 1-2-4. Totals: 19-18-65.

Milton (62)—Mack-Honold, 4-0-8; Jaecks, 4-1-10; Steinke, 2-0-4; Quade, 5-2-14; Radke, 1-0-2; Campion, 4-0-10; Falk, 4-2-12. Totals: 25-5-62.

Monroe 33 32—65

Milton 23 39—62

3-point goals—Mon 3 (Tostrud 3), Mil 7 (Jaecks, Quade 2, Campion 2, Falk 2). Free throws missed—Mon 8, Mil 8. Total fouls—Mon 15, Mil 18.

Nonconference

Lake Mills 71, Whitewater 54—The host Whippets fell behind by nine points by halftime and could not recover.

Three players finished in double figures for Whitewater, with Abby Grosinske leading the way with 14 points.

LAKE MILLS 71, WHITEWATER 54Lake Mills (71)—Roughen 4-2-11, Wagner 2-0-4, Pitta 6-2-16, Guerrero 6-4-16, Lamke 4-0-11, Mahone 6-1-13. Totals: 28-9-71.

Whitewater (54)—Katzman 2-1-5, Skindingsrud 0-2-2, Grosinske 4-5-14, Carollo 5-1-11, Laue 4-0-10, Schumacher 4-0-8, Zimdars 1-0-2, Linos 1-0-2. Totals: 21-9-54.

Lake Mills 37 34—71

Whitewater 28 26—54

3-point goals—LM 6 (Lamke 3, Pitta 2, Roughen), W 3 (Laue 2, Grosinske). Free throws missed—LM 1, W 9. Total fouls—LM 11, W 10.

Belleville 61, Parkview 45—The visiting Vikings were down just two points at halftime but were outscored 40-26 in the final 18 minutes.

Parkview suffered from a 7-for-21 night from the free-throw line in falling to 2-8.

Jenna Olin made four 3-pointers on the way to 19 points for Parkview, while Taylor Burrell added 11.

BELLEVILLE 61, PARKVIEW 45

Parkview (45)—C. Burrell 3-0-7, T. Burrell 5-0-11, Kloften 1-1-3, Olin 6-3-19, Saglie 1-0-2, Meyers 0-3-3. Totals: 16-7-45.

Belleville (61)—Shrader 6-0-14, Kittleson 2-0-4, Grady 2-0-4, Foley 10-1-21, Smith 4-3-11, Stampfl 1-0-2, Caskey 1-3-5. Totals: 26-7-61.

Orfordville Parkview 19 26—45

Belleville 21 40—61

3-point goals—P 6 (Olin 4, C. Burell, T. Burrell), B 2 (Shrader 2). Free throws missed—P 14, B 2. Total fouls—P 11, B 18.