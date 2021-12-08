Brodhead held off McFarland in a battle of Rock Valley Conference girls basketball heavyweights Tuesday night.
Abbie Dix and Kiarra Moe combined for 38 points to lead the host Cardinals to a 57-55 win.
Brodhead (7-0, 4-0) trailed by six at half but rallied in the second half behind 12 points from Moe.
Teagan Mallegni had a game-high 26 points for McFarland (3-2, 2-2).
BRODHEAD 57, MCFARLAND 55
Brodhead (57)—Yates 1-4-7; Oliver 3-0-8; M. Kail 2-0-5; Moe 7-4-19; Dix 8-3-19. Totals: 21-11-57.
McFarland (55)—Kirch 2-1-7; Ackley 4-3-12; Dean 5-0-10; Mallegni 11-1-26. Totals: 22-6-55.
Halftime—McFarland 30, Brodhead 24. Three-point goals—Brodhead 5 (Oliver 2, Kail, Moe, Yates), McFarland 6 (Mallegni 3, Kirch 2, Ackley). Free throws missed—Brodhead 6, McFarland 3. Total fouls—Brodhead 13, McFarland 19. Fouled out—Testolin.
Badger 47, Burlington 40—The host Badgers pulled away in the second half for the Southern Lakes win.
Lily Villarreal had 13 points to lead Badger (3-1, 1-1).
BADGER 47, BURLINGTON 40
Burlington (40)—Sanfelippo 2-0-6; Riesiman 1-0-2; Preusler 3-2-10; Warner 3-0-6; Clapp 3-0-7; Wright 2-2-7; Staughlin 1-0-2. Totals: 15-4-40.
Badger (47)—Hayes 0-3-3; Cruz 1-0-2; Freeman 3-1-8; Deering 3-0-7; Bland 1-0-2; Hayes 1-0-2; Villarreal 2-9-13; Allen 3-1-7; Cruz 1-1-3. Totals: 15-15-47.
Halftime—Badger 26, Burlington 26. Three-point goals—Burlington 6 (Preusler 2, Sanfelippo 2, Clapp, Wright), Badger 2 (Freeman, Deering). Free throws missed—Burlington 6, Badger 8. Total fouls—Burlington 20, Badger 12.
Clinton 69, Evansville 56—The host Cougars got 28 points from Elle Teubert in picking up their first Rock Valley win.
Jayden Nortier and Neleah Bubolz added 14 and 13 points, respectively for Clinton (2-4, 1-3).
Maria Messling had 23 points to lead Evansville (1-4, 0-3).
CLINTON 69, EVANSVILLE 56
Evansville (56)—Hazard 2-0-6; Messling 7-9-23; Hermanson 2-1-5; Baumberger 0-2-2; Brandenburg 8-1-17. Totals: 20-14-56.
Clinton (69)—Teubert 7-11-28; Mueller 2-0-6; Nortier 6-1-14; Bubolz 5-2-13; Mullooly 0-1-1; Roehl 1-4-6; Koch 0-1-1. Totals: 21-20-69.
Halftime—Clinton 28, Evansville 24. Three-point goals—Evansville 2 (Hazard 2), Clinton 7 (Teubert 3, Mueller 2, Bubolz, Nortier). Free throws missed—Evansville 14, Clinton 12.
Edgerton 63, Big Foot 20—Kate Gunderson had 17 points and Shannon Rusch added 14 as the Crimson Tide rolled past the visiting Chiefs in a Rock Valley game.
Edgerton ((5-1, 3-1) led 40-13 at half.
EDGERTON 63, BIG FOOT 20
Big Foot (20)—L. Larson 3-0-8; Fredrick 4-0-8; Bauman 1-0-2; A. Larson 1-0-2. Totals: 9-0-20.
Edgerton (63)--Snyder 1-1-3; Blum 3-0-8; Scharlau 1-0-3; Gunderson 6-6-17; Fox 3-4-10; Rusch 6-1-14; Zeimet 4-0-8. Totals: 23-11-63.
Halftime—Edgerton 40, Big Foot 13. Three-point goals—Big Foot 2 (L. Larson 2), Edgerton 6 (Blum 2, Gunderson 2, RuschScharlau). Free throws missed—Big Foot 0, Edgerton 6. Total fouls—Big Foot 18, Edgerton 6. Fouled out—Wilson.
Turner 41, Whitewater 39—The Trojans closed the game on an 8-0 scoring run to pick up a Rock Valley win.
Whitewater (1-5, 1-3), which led by one at half, got 12 points from Danielle DePorter and 11 from Gwen Truesdale.
Waterford 49, Delavan-Darien 29—Taylor Gordon had 16 points to lead the visiting Wolverines 3-4, 2-0) to the Southern Lakes win.
Addison Stalling had 13 points to lead Delavan-Darien (1-3, 0-2).
WATERFORD 49, DELAVAN-DARIEN 29
Delavan-Darien (29)—Logterman 0-1-1; Folkers 1-2-4; Green 1-0-2; Stallings 5-1-13; Gonzalez 3-0-9. Totals: 10-4-29.
Waterford (49)—Strasser 3-0-9; Gordon 6-4-16; Cornell 2-0-4; Krueger 4-1-9; Weber 1-0-2; Rozinski 1-0-3; Snifka 2-0-4; Henningfeld 1-0-2. Totals: 20-5-49.
Halftime—Waterford 23, Delavan-Darien 15. Three-point goals—Delavan-Darien 5 (Gonzalez 3, Stallings 2), Waterford 4 (Strasser 3, Rozinski). Free throws missed—Delavan-Darien 8, Waterford 4.
Union Grove 66, Elkhorn 15—The host Broncos cruised to the Southern Lakes win behind Sophia Rampulla’s 14 points.
Brynn Malvitz had five points for Elkhorn (3-3, 1-1).