Janesville Craig junior Ellie Magestro-Kennedy is shopping for colleges again.
Or, perhaps more correctly, a lot of college women’s basketball programs are again shopping for a “yes” from Magestro-Kennedy.
Kennedy, an all-Big Eight Conference first-team pick last season, has rescinded her commitment to NCAA Division I Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis because of a coaching change within the Jaguars program.
Austin Parkinson, who posted a 224-141 record in 12 seasons at IUPUI, was named the new women’s basketball coach at Butler University—also in Indianapolis—on Friday.
On Saturday, Magestro-Kennedy posted the following on Twitter:
“After coaching changes at IUPUI, I have made the decision to reopen my recruitment. Thank you to the coaching staff at IUPUI for your belief in me. I am eager to build new relationships throughout this process.”
Magestro-Kennedy showed improvements in all facets of the game last season, leading the Cougars in scoring (18.5 points per game) and adding 6.0 rebounds per game, 40 assists and 35 steals. She shot 35.3% from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range.
Parkinson led the Jaguars to the Horizon League championship and the NCAA Tournament last season, where they lost to Oklahoma.
“Ellie was our vocal leader and super competitive,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “She can beat you so many different ways. She’s going to have a big senior season for us.
You have to remember, as a freshman she found out she was diabetic. As a sophomore, she got mononucleosis. And as a junior, missed the first three games with appendicitis and missed the last three games with a really bad ankle sprain. She’s had to overcome a lot all three years for us. She deserves one healthy season.”
