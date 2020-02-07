Ashlyn Welch and Macie Todd were too much for Elkhorn in Southern Lakes Conference girls basketball action Friday night.
Welch scored 21 points, and Todd added 20 as Lakes Geneva Badger defeated the visiting Elks 60-54.
Welch hit three 3-pointers while Todd had 10 in each half as the Bdgers improved to 8-3 in the SLC.
Haley Remington did her best to keep the Elks close. Remington finished with 27 points, including 17 in the second half. Dillyn Ivey contributed 12 points, and Morgan Hunter added 10 for the Elks, who dropped to 6-5 in the SLC and 12-5 overall.
BADGER 60, ELKHORN 54
Elkhorn (54)—Hunter, 3-2-10; Remington, 11-3-27; Ivey, 3-6-12; Koss, 2-0-5. Totals: 19-11-54.
Lake Geneva Badger (60)—Todd, 9-2-20; Welch, 7-4-21; Yakubov, 0-2-2; Wright, 1-0-2; Schulz, 3-0-9; Johnston, 2-2-6. Totals: 22-10-60.
Elkhorn;25;29—54
Badger;29;31—60
3-point goals—E 5 (Hunter 2, Remington 2, Koss), B 6 (Welch 3, Schulz 3). Free throws missed—E 14, B 5. Total fouls—E 14, B 18.
- Delavan-Darien 45, Burlington 22—Rylee Krull and McKenna Williams combined for 30 points, and the Comets had little trouble downing the host Demons.
Krull finished with 16 points, and Williams added 14. Krull and Williams each had nine points in the second half, which allowed Delavan-Darien to pull away from a 15-13 halftime lead.
Burlington’s leading scorer Cora Anderson finished with seven points after sitting out most of the game due to foul problems.
Delavan-Darien improved to 3-7 in the Southern Lakes and 7-11 overall. The Comets are 7-5 in their last 12 games.
Burlington is 1-10 in the SLC and 2-18 overall.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 45, BURLINGTON 22
Delavan-Darien (45)—A. Gonzalez, 1-0-2; Timmerman, 4-1-9; Peralta, 2-0-4; Crull, 6-3-16; Williams, 5-4-14. Totals: 18-8-45.
Burlington (22)—Krause, 0-2-2; Preusker, 3-1-7; Anderson, 3-1-7; Walby, 2-1-6. Totals: 8-5-22.
Delavan-Darien;15;30—45
Burlington;13;9—22
3-point goals—DD 1 (Crull), B 1 (Walby). Free throws missed—DD 9, B 8. Total fouls—DD 16, B 19.