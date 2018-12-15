01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Chloe Buescher scored 18 points to lead the Milton High girls basketball team in a 69-53 nonconference road win over Waterford on Saturday.

Buescher made 10 of 13 free throws to follow up her 20-point effort Friday in the Red Hawks’ win over Edgewood.

Shelby Mack-Honald scored 11 points and Abbie Campion added 10 for Milton (3-4), which led by seven points at halftime.

“We never really let it get out of our control,” Milton coach Stacy Skemp said. “They’re in our regional and right now they’re at the top of the Southern Lakes, so it was a big one for us to get.”

The Red Hawks resume Badger South league play Tuesday at Monona Grove.

Katie Rohner led Waterford (7-2) with 22 points.

MILTON 69, WATERFORD 53

Milton (69)—Mack-Honald 2-7-11, Weberpal 1-0-3, Buescher 4-10-18, Quade 1-0-2, Hanke 2-2-6, Campion 3-3-10, Rodenberg 2-0-5, Stuckey 2-0-5, Falk 4-1-9. Totals: 20-23-69.

Waterford (53)—Karpinski 3-0-6, Rohner 9-3-22, Werner 0-4-4, Benavides 1-0-2, Fitzgerald 6-2-14, Kolb 1-0-2, Stiewe 1-0-2. Totals: 21-10-53.

Milton 36 33—69

Waterford 29 24—53

3-point goals—Milton 4 (Weberpal 1, Campion 1, Rodenberg 1, Stuckey 1), Waterford 1 (Broner). Total fouls—Milton 17, Waterford 20. Fouled out—Steve.

Nonconference boys

Lakeside Lutheran 64, Evansville 44—The Blue Devils were held to their lowest point total of the season in a nonconference road loss against the Warriors.

Will DeNoyer scored 16 points and Jack Monis had 15 for Lakeside Lutheran (4-1).

Davonte McAlister led Evansville (4-3) with 10 points. The Blue Devils host Rock Valley Conference rival Edgerton on Tuesday.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 64, EVANSVILLE 44

Evansville (44)—Maag 3-0-6, McAlister 5-0-10, Heinzelman 1-0-3, Geske 2-1-6, France 1-0-2, Mielke 1-0-3, Anderson 1-0-2, Borchardt 0-1-1, Korfmacher 1-1-4, Hill 3-1-7. Totals: 18-4-44.

Lakeside Lutheran (64)—DeNoyer 6-2-16, Hackbarth 0-1-1, Kuepers 2-0-4, Jegerlehner 2-0-4, Schultz 2-0-4, Schneider 2-0-5, Paske 6-0-13, Monis 6-2-15, Miller 1-0-2. Totals: 27-5-64.

Evansville 24 20—44

Lakeside 38 26—64

3-point goals—Evansville 4 (Heinzelman 1, Geske 1, Mielke 1, Korfmacher 1), Lakeside 5 (DeNoyer 2, Schneider 1, Paske 1, Monis 1). Free throws missed—Evansville 6, Lakeside 2. Total fouls—Evansville 15, Lakeside 14.

