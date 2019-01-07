The Elkhorn Area High girls basketball team didn’t win its ninth game of last season until February.
The revamped Elks are ahead of schedule early in 2019.
Payton Christensen scored 17 points and Hailey Remington and Maddie Ivey both reached double figures as Elkhorn recorded a 63-44 nonconference road win over Walworth Big Foot on Monday.
Remington finished with 15 points, while Ivey had 14. The Elkhorn threesome combined for 27 points in the second half, helping the Elks (9-3) separate from the Chiefs.
Reagan Courier had 15 points to lead Big Foot (7-4), which has lost back-to-back games for the first time since late 2016.
ELKHORN 63, BIG FOOT 44
Elkhorn (63)—Rand 2-0-6, D. Ivey 1-1-4, Remington 6-2-15, Christensen 5-5-17, Ehrhardt 0-1-1, Grochowski 2-2-6, M. Ivey 7-0-14. Totals: 23-11-63.
Big Foot (44)—Peterson 2-0-4, Courier 6-0-15, VanDeBogart 3-0-7, Larson 3-0-6, Paulson 5-0-10, Tracy 0-2-2. Totals: 19-2-44.
Elkhorn 27 36—63
Big Foot 24 20—44
3-point goals—Elkhorn 6 (Rand 2, Christensen 2, Remington 1, D. Ivey 1), BF 4 (Courier 3, VanDeBogart 1). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 8, BF 3. Total fouls—Elkhorn 10, BF 15.
Whitewater 39, Fort Atkinson 38—The host Whippets held off the Blackhawks to snap a three-game losing streak.
Kacie Carollo led Whitewater with 11 points, while Emma Sellnow added 10.
A full box score was not reported.
WHITEWATER 39, FORT ATKINSON 38
Whitewater (39)—Beecroft 3-1-7, Grosinske 3-0-7, Carollo 5-1-11, Sellnow 4-1-10, Laue 2-0-4. Totals: 17-3-39.
Edgerton 43, Deerfield 20—Four players scored at least seven points for the Crimson Tide, who earned their first win of the season after an 0-11 start.
Edgerton’s Morgan Demrow, Kate Fox-Gunderson and Spencer Stamm each scored eight points, while Cassidy Danks added seven.
The Crimson Tide pulled away by outscoring Deerfield (1-9) 27-8 in the second half.
EDGERTON 43, DEERFIELD 20
Edgerton (43)—Rebman 2-0-4, Stamm 3-0-8, Demrow 3-2-8, Fox-Gunderson 4-0-8, J. Snell 1-0-2, Danks 2-3-7, Cleveland 1-0-3, Zeimet 1-0-2, Radtke 0-1-1. Totals: 17-6-43.
Deerfield (20)—Eickhoff 0-2-2, Ezzell 1-0-2, Fischer 4-5-14, Cabral 0-1-1, Mack 0-1-1. Totals: 5-9-20.
Edgerton 16 27—43
Deerfield 12 8—20
3-point goals—Deerfield 1 (Fischer), Edgerton 3 (Stamm 2, Cleveland). Free throws missed—Edgerton 4, Deerfield 16. Total fouls—Deerfield 15, Edgerton 20.
Nonconference boys
Belleville 78, Parkview 60—The visiting Wildcats built a 21-point lead by halftime in a nonconference boys basketball game against the Vikings.
Eli Hoscheit connected for six 3-pointers en route to 21 points for Parkview (4-4). Aydon Campbell added 17 in the loss.
Parkview (4-4) has given up more than 70 points in three of its last four games.
BELLEVILLE 78, PARKVIEW 60
Belleville (78)—O’Rourke 0-2-2, Winkers 6-1-14, Grebel 3-0-6, A. Fahey 5-0-14, Schutting 1-0-2, K. Fahey 1-0-3, S. Fahey 3-2-9, Clark 12-1-28. Totals: 31-6-78.
Parkview (60)—Meza 2-0-4, Campbell 7-3-17, Hoscheit 7-1-21, Balch 3-1-9, Burns 1-0-2, Tracy 2-1-5, Crane 1-0-2. Totals: 23-6-60.
Belleville 49 29—78
Parkview 28 32—60
3-point goals—Belleville 10 (A. Fahey 4, Clark 3, K. Fahey 1, S. Fahey 1, Winkers 1), Parkview 8 (Hoscheit 6, Balch 2). Free throws missed—Belleville 2, Parkview 9. Total fouls—Belleville 13, Parkview 11.
