The Walworth Big Foot girls basketball team didn’t want to be left out of the race.
With a 52-41 Rock Valley Conference win over East Troy (9-5, 7-4) on Tuesday, the Chiefs (8-5, 7-4) continue to be in the thick of the conference standings.
Four teams (Big Foot, East Troy, Whitewater and Evansville) sit with 7-4 records in RVC play after Tuesday’s games. They’re all chasing McFarland, which boasts a 9-2 mark.
On Tuesday, Big Foot extended a four-point lead at halftime to down the host Trojans.
Big Foot sophomore Reagan Courier led the Chiefs with 12 points, while Sophia Foster added 11.
East Troy’s Grace Lomen scored a game-high 14. The teams missed a combined 35 free throws.
The RVC’s second-place teams will get a chance to inch closer toward the top Friday when McFarland hosts Whitewater.
BIG FOOT 52, EAST TROY 41
Big Foot (52)—Peterson 1-1-3; Courier 5-1-12; VandeBogart 2-0-5; V. Larson 1-0-3; L. Larson 2-3-9; Paulson 4-1-9; Foster 4-3-11. Totals: 19-9-52.
East Troy (41)—Rice 4-1-11; Lindow 0-2-2; Lomen 2-0-4; Scurek 4-0-8; Golabowski 1-0-2; Glomen 6-0-14. Totals: 17-3-41.
Walworth Big Foot 23 29—52
East Troy 19 22—41
3-point goals—Big Foot 5 (L. Larson 2, V. Larson 1, Vandebogart 1, Courier 1), East Troy 4 (Rice 2, Glomen 2). Free throws missed—Big Foot 19, East Troy 16. Total fouls—Big Foot 18, East Troy 18.
Evansville 37, Jefferson 30—Paige Banks scored 15 points to help the Blue Devils win on the road.
They led by five at the break and kept the lead in the second half to improve to 8-7 overall and 7-4 in the RVC.
Olivia Ganser had 15 points for the Eagles (6-8, 4-7).
EVANSVILLE 37, JEFFERSON 30
Evansville (37)—Hinkle 0-1-1, Rinehart 1-2-4, Fillner 0-2-2, Sendlebach 1-0-2, Eftemoff 2-2-6, Wagner 2-0-4, Acker 0-1-1, Tofte 1-0-2, Banks 6-3-15. Totals: 13-11-37.
Jefferson (30)—Ganser 4-7-15, Neitzal 1-0-2, H. Peterson 2-2-8, J. Peterson 1-3-5. Totals: 8-12-30.
Evansville 21 16—37
Jefferson 16 14—30
3-point goals—E 0, J 2 (H. Peterson 2). Free throws missed—E 7, J 4.
McFarland 60, Edgerton 39—The Spartans (9-6 overall, 9-2 RVC) got 15 points from junior Freya Gilbertson to stay atop the Rock Valley Conference rankings.
The Crimson Tide (1-13, 0-11) were led by 14 points from Carly Rebman.
MCFARLAND 60, EDGERTON 39
Edgerton (39)—Rebman 4-5-14; Stamm 0-1-1; Demrow 6-1-13; Danks 0-1-1; Radtke 0-1-1; Fox Gunderson 3-3-9. Totals: 13-12-39.
McFarland (60)—DeMuth 3-1-7; Butler 2-0-4; Lonigro 4-0-9; Luessman 1-0-3; Dommisee 1-0-2; Gilbertson 4-6-15; Brandt 2-0-4; Hildebrandt 3-4-10; Gray 3-0-6. Totals: 23-11-60.
Edgerton 16 23—39
McFarland 27 33—60
3-point goals—Edgerton 1 (Rebman), McFarland 3 (Lonigro, Luessman, Gilbertson). Free throws missed—Edgerton 7, McFarland 6. Total fouls—Edgerton 13, McFarland 16.
Brodhead 58, Clinton 56 (OT)—The Cardinals (8-7) trailed by 11 points with less than four minutes remaining but charged all the way back to force overtime and then win there.
Brodhead senior Alexis Oliver led all scorers with 19 points, and freshman Madisyn Kail added 16 for the Cardinals.
Clinton, which fell to 6-7, got 17 points from Molly Kemp.
BRODHEAD 58, CLINTON 56 (OT)
Brodhead (58)—Purdue 2-0-5; Kail 4-7-16; Steinmann 0-2-2; Tresemer 2-3-7; Moe 3-2-9; Oliver 5-6-19. Totals: 16-20-58.
Clinton (56)—Kalk 4-2-14; Welte 3-0-8; E. Teubert 0-1-1; Roehl 7-0-14; Kemp 7-3-17; F. Teubert 1-0-2. Totals: 22-6-56.
Brodhead 26 23 9—58
Clinton 32 19 5—56
3-point goals—Brodhead 6 (Oliver 3, Purdue 1, Kail 1, Moe 1), Clinton 6 (Kalk 4, Welte 2). Free throws missed—Brodhead 13, Clinton 5. Total fouls—Brodhead 14, Clinton 22.
Whitewater 50, Turner 48—Behind 19 points from Kacie Carollo, the Whippets (8-6) picked up a road win over the Trojans (7-7).
Abby Grosinske and Jaden Henneman added a dozen points for Whitewater, which overcame a 16-for-28 night from the free-throw line.
Savanna Curry led Turner with 11 points.
WHITEWATER 50, TURNER 48
Whitewater (50)—Beecroft 1-1-3; Grosinske 3-6-12; Carollo 7-5-19; Henneman 4-4-12; Laue 2-0-4. Totals: 17-16-50.
Turner (48)—Fitzgerald 0-1-1; Fowler 3-0-6; Young 2-4-8; Njoo 3-0-9; Tinder 3-1-8; Wilson 2-0-5; Curry 5-0-11. Totals: 18-6-48.
Whitewater 18 32—50
Turner 19 29—48
3-point goals—Whitewater 0, Turner 6 (Njoo 3, Tinder 1, Wilson 1, Gaziano 1). Free throws missed—Whitewater 12, Turner 5. Total fouls—Whitewater 12, Turner 21.
Southern Lakes girls
Union Grove 53, Delavan-Darien 46—The Broncos (7-7) got the better of a Southern Lakes game that featured plenty of shots from deep.
The two teams combined to score on 14 different 3-pointers. Broncos sophomore Angela Slattery led all scorers with 13 points, and the Comets (4-9) got 11 points from both Jasmin Speth and Kailea Timmerman.
UNION GROVE 53, DELAVAN-DARIEN 46
Union Grove (53)—Killberg 1-0-3; Barber 4-3-13; Lentz 1-2-4; Slattery 6-0-14; Hoffman 2-1-5; Good 1-1-3; Fortner 1-0-3; Pettit 3-0-7; Boyle 0-1-1. Totals 19-8-53.
Delavan-Darien (46)—Speth 4-0-11; Timmerman 3-3-11; Peralta 3-2-10; Gonzalez 1-0-2; Anderson 1-0-2; Williams 3-4-10. Totals: 15-9-46.
Union Grove 26 27—53
Delavan-Darien 18 28—46
3-point field goals—Union Grove 7 (Killberg 1, Barber 2, Slattery 2, Fortner 1, Pettit 1), Delavan-Darien 7 (Speth 3, Timmerman 2, Peralta 2). Free throws missed—Union Grove 8, Delavan-Darien 4. Total fouls—Union Grove 18, Delavan-Darien 14.
Nonconference girls
Elkhorn 65, Bradford 47—The Elks led by just four points at halftime but pulled away from there.
Elkhorn went 25 of 31 from the free-throw line to improve to 10-4 on the season.
Payton Christensen led four Elks in double figures with 14 points. Chloe Ehhardt added 13, and Annie Grochowski and Maddie Ivey had 12 apiece.
ELKHORN 65, BRADFORD 47
Bradford (47)—Snyder 4-1-9, Stielow 4-7-17, Trachte 2-0-5, Henley 1-0-3, Legavich 3-2-8, Brown 1-0-3, Ervin 0-2-2. Totals: 15-12-47.
Elkhorn (65)—Rand 1-4-6, Remington 2-4-8, Christensen 3-8-14, Ehrhardt 5-3-13, Grochowski 4-4-12, M. Ivey 5-2-12. Totals: 20-25-65.
Kenosha Bradford 23 24—47
Elkhorn; 27 38—65
3-point goals—KB 5 (Stielow 2, Trachte, Henley, Brown), Elk 0. Free throws missed—KB 2, Elk 6. Total fouls—KB 22, Elk 12.
Trailways South boys
Parkview 72, Williams Bay 54—Eli Hoscheit scored 21 points and Aydon Campbell added 18 as the Vikings improved to 7-4.
Ben Venteicher led Williams Bay (3-10) with 20 points.
Parkview plays at Palmyra-Eagle in a battle of teams at the top of the Trailways South on Friday night.
The Parkview girls team beat Abundant Life 49-34. No box score was reported from that game.
PARKVIEW 72, WILLIAMS BAY 54
Williams Bay (54)—Randall 4-5-15; West 2-1-5; Norton 2-0-4; Mannelli 2-0-4; Barton 2-0-6; Venteicher 8-3-20. Totals: 20-9-54.
Parkview (72)—Brown 3-0-9; Oswald 0-1-1; Simonson 3-2-9; Campbell 6-6-18; Hoscheit 8-4-21; Balch 3-0-9; Burns 1-3-5. Totals: 24-16-72.
Williams Bay 30 24—54
Parkview 35 37—72
3-point goals—Williams Bay 5 (Randall 2, Barton 2, Venteicher 1), Parkview 8 (Brown 3, Balch 3, Simonson 1, Hoscheit 1). Free throws missed—Williams Bay 3, Parkview 4. Total fouls—Williams Bay 16, Parkview 12.
