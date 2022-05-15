Ellie Magestro-Kennedy’s basketball future still includes the NCAA Division I Horizon League.
It’ll just be at a different school, and in a different state, than she originally decided.
The Janesville Craig junior announced on Twitter Saturday that she has made a verbal commitment to play collegiately at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio.
“Beyond blessed and excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Wright State University. Thank you Coach (Kari) Hoffman, Coach (John) Leonzo, Coach (Atrick) Bain and Coach Abby (Wolford) for your belief in me. Let’s go Raiders!!”
Magestro-Kennedy originally made a verbal commitment to play elsewhere in the Horizon League, at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. However, she announced on April 9 that she was reopening her recruitment.
The reason was the departure of 12th-year IUPUI coach Austin Parkinson, who has taken over as head coach at Butler University after leading IUPUI to the first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history last season.
The 5-foot-8 guard helped Craig build a 19-8 overall record and a third-place finish in the Big Eight Conference last season. She shared the team scoring lead with The Gazette Player of the Year Kate Huml, with both averaging 18.5 points per game.
Magestro-Kennedy shot 39.1% from the field, 43.2% from 3-point range and 73.1% from the free-throw line. She added 6.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
Wright State went 4-23 overall and 3-18 in the Horizon League last year, winning two of its final five regular-season games.
