Brodhead High's girls basketball team pulled away for a Rock Valley Conference win Friday night.
Freshman Abbie Dix scored 18 points and Carissa Purdue added 13 to lead the Cardinals to a 50-35 win over Edgerton.
Brodhead (9-4, 6-4) led 23-20 at half but outscored Edgerton (3-10, 2-8) by 12 in the second half.
Shannon Rusch had 12 points to lead Edgerton.
BRODHEAD 50, EDGERTON 35
Brodhead (50)--Purdue 5-3-13; Oliver 2-0-6; Kail 1-0-2; Moe 2-5-11; Dix 4-10-18. Totals: 14-18-50
Edgerton (35)--Danks 1-0-2; Fox Gunderson 4-0-10; Schuman 1-0-2; Fox 2-4-9; Rusch 5-0-12. Totals: 13-4-35
Brodhead;23;27--50
Edgerton;20;15--35
3-point goals--Brodhead 4 (Oliver 2, Moe 2), Edgerton 4 (Fox-Gunderson 2, Rusch 2). Free throws missed--Brodhead 4, Edgerton 2. Total fouls--Brodhead 13, Edgerton 17.
- Big Foot 46, Whitewater 42--The host Chiefs built a 13-point halftime lead and hung on from there.
Reagan Courier had 11 points to lead Big Foot (5-7, 4-6).
Brianna Zimdars had 10 points for Whitewater (5-7, 5-5), which outscored Big Foot 23-13 in the second half.
BIG FOOT 46, WHITEWATER 42
Whitewater (42)--Skindingrude 2-2-7; Grosinske 3-2-8; Carollo 4-0-9; Laue 4-0-8; Zimdars 3-4-10. Totals: 16-8-42
Big Foot (46)--Peterson 3-3-9; Courier 3-4-11; VandeBogert 2-0-4; V. Larson 1-2-4; L. Larson 3-1-8; Paulsen 3-2-8; Tracy 1-0-2. Totals: 16-12-46
Whitewater;19;23--42
Walworth Big Foot;33;13--46
3-point goals--Whitewater 2 (Skindingrude, Carollo), Big Foot 2 (Courier, L. Larson). Free throws missed--Whitewater 1, Big Foot 10. Total fouls--Whitewater 18, Big Foot 15
- Clinton 66, East Troy 47--The visiting Cougars raced out to a 26-point halftime lead and coasted from there.
Clinton (11-3, 8-2), which got 13 points each from Elli Teubert, Liz Kalk and Hannah Welte, remained in sole possession of second place.
CLINTON 66, EAST TROY 47
Clinton (66)--E. Teubert 6-1-13; F. Teubert 2-0-4; Kalk 5-1-13; Beaumont 0-2-2; Norteir 1-0-2; Welte 5-2-13; Pope 1-1-3; Ciochon 3-0-6; Roehl 4-2-10. Totals: 27-9-66
East Troy (47)--Pluess 3-0-6; Aleckson 1-3-5; Cesar 1-0-2; Sourek 1-2-4; Cherek 0-2-2; Nelson 3-0-6; Donegan 1-2-4; Nelson 2-0-4; Verbeten 1-0-2; Golabowski 4-3-12. Totals: 17-12-47
Clinton;47;19--66
East Troy;21;26--47
3-point goals--Clinton 3 (Kalk 2, Welte), East Troy 1 (Golabowski). Free throws missed--Clinton 6, East Troy 7. Total fouls--Clinton 14, East Troy 18
- Jefferson 61, McFarland 45--The host Eagles cruised to the Rock Valley win.
JEFFERSON 61, McFARLAND 45
McFarland (45)--Witt 4 4-5 15, Butler 2 0-0 4, Kirch 1 3-4 6, Lonigro 2 0-0 6, Hildebrandt 3 2-3 9, Brandt 2 0-0 5. Totals: 14 9-12 45
Jefferson (61)--Messmann 1 0-2 2, Howard 3 13-16 22, Helmink 1 4-8, Johnson 6 1-2 13, Peterson 6 1-5, Bec 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 19-35 61.
McFarland;14;31--45
Eagles;29;32--61
3-point goals--MF 8 (Witt 3, Lonigro 2, Kirch, Hildebrandt, Brandt) 8; J 4 (Howard 3, Helmink). Total fouls — MF 25, J 15.
Southern Lakes
- Elkhorn 43, Delavan-Darien 24--The visiting Elks ran their winning streak to six with the Southern Lakes road win.
Haley Remington had 17 points to lead Elkhorn (9-4, 4-3), while Maddie Ivey added 14.
McKenna Williams led Delavan-Darien (4-9, 1-5) with 10 points.
ELKHORN 43, DELAVAN-DARIEN 24
Elkhorn (43)--Schneider 0-1-1; Remington 8-1-17; D. Ivey 2-2-6; Harlan 1-0-2; M. Ivey 6-2-14; Koss 0-1-1. Totals: 18-7-43
Delavan-Darien (24)--Speth 0-1-1; Timmerman 1-4-7; Crull 2-0-4; Gonzalez 1-0-2; Willilams 5-0-10. Totals: 9-5-24
Elkhorn;28;15--43
Delavan-Darien;4;20--24
3-point goals--Delavan-Darien 1 (Timmerman). Free throws missed--Elkhorn 8, Delavan-Darien 7. Total fouls--Elkhorn 17, Delavan-Darien 17.
- Wilmot 51, Badger 37--The host Panthers held the Badgers to just 12 first-half points.
Sophia Parisi led all scorers with 14 for Wilmot (7-5, 4-3).
Ashlyn Welch had a dozen for Badger (8-4, 4-3).
WILMOT 51, BADGER 37
Badger (37)--Todd 2-0-4, Welch 5-2-12, Yakubov 2-0-4, DeVries 1-0-3, Wright 1-1-3, Fahey 1-0-2, Schulz 1-3-5, Johnston 2-0-4. Totals: 15-6-37.
Wilmot (51)--Hickey 3-0-9, Johnson 2-2-8, Parisi 3-8-14, Leber 1-2-4, Christiansen 2-0-4, Ketterhagen 3-3-9, Pittman 1-0-3. Totals: 15-15-51.
Lake Geneva Badger;12;25--37
Wilmot;24;27--51
3-point goals--B 1 (DeVries), W 6 (Hickey 3, Johnson 2, Pittman). Free throws missed--B 4, W 7.
Southern Lakes boys
- Elkhorn 66, Delavan-Darien 38--Mason Stebnitz scored 21 points and Jordan Johnson added 16 as the Elks won on the road to improve to 8-3 overall and 5-1 in the Southern Lakes Conference boys basketball standings.
A full box score was not reported.
- Wilmot 64, Badger 63--The host Panthers survived to improve to 4-6 and 2-3. Grant DuMez scored 22 points for the Badgers (1-9, 0-4).
A full box score was not reported.