ORFORDVILLE
Rachael Heittola will play her college basketball at Bemidji State University.
Orfordville Parkview’s girls team found out why Thursday night.
The Belleville senior poured in 27 points and added 18 rebounds to lead the Wildcats to a 62-56 nonconference win.
Parkview (0-2), behind 16 first-half points from Lexy Olson, led by 11 at the break but could not withstand a second-half surge fueled by the 6-foot-2 Heittola. She had 18 points the second half, including a 6-for-7 performance from the line.
The Vikings committed 54 fouls and sent the Wildcats to the line 42 times.
“Rachael’s a great player, there’s no doubt about that,” Parkview coach Chad Smith said. “And I felt like we really made her earn her buckets tonight, which she did.
“The first half we got hot, had energy and great effort, but in the second half, we’ve got to learn to stay out of foul trouble. And that comes from going out there hoping not to mess up instead of going out there to win.”
Parkview looked good the first half in racking up a 35-24 lead. Olson drained four 3s, while Belleville struggled from the field and the free-throw line.
The Wildcats made it point to get the ball inside the second half and went out and executed the plan to perfection. A 9-3 run to start the half cut the lead to five. Parkview built the lead back to seven on Hunter Baars’ 3-pointer with 9:40 left, but Belleville responded with a 10-0 run to take a 50-47 lead with 6:50 to play.
A 12-6 run to end the game, including four straight free throws from Heittola in the last 52 seconds, sealed the win.
Olson led Parkview with 21 points, with Baars and Taylor Burrell adding 12 points each.
“These girls have brought it in two tough games against two taller teams,” Smith said. “We’ve played with both of them but just have not been able to finish.
“But there’s no question that our nonconference schedule against quality teams is only going to help us come conference time.”
BELLEVILLE 62, PARKVIEW 56
Belleville (62)—Kittleson 0-1-1; Shrader 0-3-3; Kloften 1-1-3; Halvensleben 5-3-13; Heittola 9-9-27; Hansen 1-0-3; Smith 2-0-4; Grefsheim 1-0-2; Foley 1-4-6. Totals: 20-21-62
Parkview (56)—Hackett 1-0-3; Olson 5-6-21; Burrell 4-4-12; Baars 4-1-12; Mumm 1-2-4; Saglie 1-2-4. Totals: 16-15-56
Belleville 24 38—62
Orfordville Parkview 35 21—56
Three-point goals—Belleville 1 (Hansen), Parkview 9 (Olson 5, Baars 3, Hackett. Free throws missed—Belleville 21, Parkview 17. Total fouls—Belleville 23, Parkview 54. Fouled out—Olson, Saglie, Hackett.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse