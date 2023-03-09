Last year, Janesville Parker coach Ryan Tyrrell took over the girls basketball varsity program with just one month before practices commenced. With an entire season under his and his staff’s collective belt, the Vikings saw growth in the program during the 2022-23 season.
Tyrrell was able to build a stronger affinity with his players in his second season.
“There’s was a huge difference,” Tyrrell said about his first and second seasons. “I think the biggest change was having a rapport and a relationship with the girls that I could build off of. I think they’ve gotten a little more accustomed to how I handle situations. I think that was a little overbearing last year just because I’m a real straight shooter.
“We definitely made improvement, and I feel like we’ve met the bottom end of our goals, but I definitely feel like we could have accomplished more.”
While the Vikings might not have met every one of their goals in 2022-23, they saw tremendous improvement as the year progressed.
In its third game of the year, a 71-57 loss to Madison Memorial, amid an 0-7 start, Tyrrell said the Vikings found some confidence.
“We had such a rough stretch to start the season,” Tyrrell said. “I don’t think we really tasted that (confidence) until we played the first Madison Memorial game. All of a sudden, we’re a pretty solid team.
“I think when we think we got things rolling and they started to feel a rhythm, they started to feel like we could execute some of the things that we’ve been asking them to execute. All of a sudden, something did click a little bit and they’re confident that every game is going to go that way.”
Parker picked up its first two victories in back-to-back wins over Madison West and Beloit Memorial.
The Vikings then went on a 1-7 stretch after these wins but were competitive in losses to Milton and Janesville Craig. In January, Parker pulled off a 66-56 upset win over Madison East.
Tyrrell is proud of the way his team’s aggressive mindset grew throughout the season and hopes to build on it.
“I feel like mindset is so huge going into any game, and I do feel like we made great strides,” Tyrrell said. “I think we accomplished a lot of that. I feel like almost every game we went into with the mindset that we’re going to compete in this game and we’re going go battle our tail ends off to give somebody a fight. We have some really tough girls on this team.”
While Parker ended its season with a 5-19 record, the Vikings found themselves more competitive in the majority of their Big Eight rematches.
Senior forward Addie Miller led the Vikings in scoring with 9.4 points per contest. She was the focal point of the Vikings’ in-and-out offense and was a defensive leader. She was named to the all-Big Eight Conference team as an honorable mention.
Senior guards Paisley Booth and Ava Eggers-Ahrens scored 8.2 and 7.8 points per game, respectively, while freshman Harper Brandenburg scored eight points per game and was a tenacious defender for the team.
“The girls made great strides just as a team, figuring out what works and what doesn’t,” Tyrrell said. “The growth of Addie and Harper was huge and just some of the role players that we had. I think at the beginning of the season, our bench players as individuals were averaging like one or two points a game and that kind of grew to be about nine to 10 points a game.
”In that regard, some of my (deeper rotation) players ended up starting throughout the season for a variety of reasons. They had a lot of growth with being teammates. They made great strides and really gave us a lot of confidence in who they are as people.”
Tyrrell was also proud of the way his staff and program as a whole grew.
“The program as a whole I take a lot of pride in our growth, and the coaching staff is doing a phenomenal job of keeping kids engaged and excited,” Tyrrell said. ”They take a lot of pride in having strong coaching plans, keeping everybody motivated and have taken some responsibility that they don’t necessarily have to take on.”
In 2021-22, the Vikings struggled with participation, and while the number of girls in the program grew this season, Tyrrell said getting participation up will be a focus of his staff before tip-off next season. That includes a summer camp that will feature former Wisconsin Badger Brian Butch.
“I think that the culture is building and I think the JV program did a really nice job of building camaraderie,” Tyrrell said. “The girls were really just sad at the end of the season that it was over, and that’s a great thing to see. So I love the direction that the program is going and I think we’re going to retain a significant number of the players.”